I heard of Shannon before I met Shannon. Her reputation preceded her in a very good way.
It was August 2015, and a Traverse City mom I didn’t know had just crushed the 28-mile Ore to Shore mountain bike race in Marquette by winning her age group.
For those unfamiliar, Ore to Shore is one of the triple crown midwest mountain bike races, including Wisconsin’s Chequamegon and our Iceman.
Not only was this Shannon’s first mountain bike race ever, but she had just started riding three weeks earlier. Impressive.
Who was this Shannon Kochis?
Shannon grew up in Oxford, Michigan. She was a high school sports star who played “everything.” Shannon is a mother of four — Sophia, 14; Porter, 12; Josslyn, 11; and Brooks, 9. She’s a stylist and small business owner— she owns Bella Amici Salon. Like Johanna and I, Shannon moved to Traverse City in 2006. She came north with her late husband, Billy, who tragically passed away in 2013.
Shannon credits the Johnson family (Ed, Shelly, Austin, and Morgan) for introducing her to mountain biking here in Traverse City. They invited her on a 15-mile ride, and that was it. She was hooked.
“That was my first experience riding a bike through the woods. Discovering that there are trails here that keep going and going blew me away. This exists? Wow.”
I finally met Shannon in 2016. I was running an after-school bike program at Willow Hill Elementary called The Bike Más Project. Shannon was there picking up Sophia. I introduced myself and we’ve been friends ever since.
For the Kochis family, being active together is non-negotiable.
“I’m a big believer in getting your heart rate up daily. I give my kids the option of running or biking,” Shannon told me.
They often choose mountain biking, so Shannon loads her truck and heads to the Vasa.
“Riding bikes with my kids in the woods is my favorite. It’s special.”
This Saturday, four of the five Kochis will be racing the Iceman — Sophia has been focused on volleyball at West Senior High this fall.
Brooks and Jocclyn are doing the 8-mile Slush Cup in the morning — Shannon will get them to Timber Ridge early and ride some of the course with them.
Porter is in for the junior Iceman race at noon — Shannon will get him to Kalkaska on time with everything he needs.
And then Shannon is competing in the pro race at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday will be Shannon’s third pro Iceman race — she’s one of just three Traverse City women signed up this year. Racing in the pro wave is a big deal. These ladies are fast. And Shannon puts pressure on herself to do well.
Racing at an elite level takes hours and hours of training. It takes dedication. It takes sacrifice.
As a full-time single mom who works full-time and competes with the big girls, you can imagine Shannon’s plate is more than full. And while she admits it’s been hard lately to juggle it all, she knows the sacrifice is worth it.
Worth it for the long-term health and well-being of her and her children.
Worth it for the soul-cleansing connections to the outdoors, our northern Michigan forests, and the life-changing bicycle.
Worth it for the uplifting relationships built and nurtured with Traverse City’s amazing cycling community.
“Sacrifice is a part of life. It’s supposed to be. It’s not something to regret. It’s something to aspire to,” wrote Mitch Albom.
I can’t wait to cheer for Shannon on the final climb coming into Timber Ridge. Bring your cowbell, and I’ll see you there Saturday afternoon, OK?
And thanks for the inspiration, Shannon. I’m proud of you. I’m proud to call you my friend.
