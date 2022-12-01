As a kid, I was good at recess. I was good at it because I took it seriously. It was game on every time the recess bell rang. I was all in and fully determined to play as hard as I could. Soccer, football, basketball, monkey bars, slides, swings, it didn’t matter. I got after it with full joy. I loved school because I loved recess.
I saw that same joy at Traverse Heights Elementary earlier this year while helping during recess. I had signed up for the Roadrunner Club, which put me in charge of swing pushing on Mondays. I also take my underdogs seriously.
While launching younger kids “to the moon,” I watched some of the older kids play schoolyard sports with the same seriousness as my 9-year-old self. All the nostalgic feels of École Macneill in my hometown of Dauphin, Manitoba.
So when the opportunity arose to be the head coach of Traverse Heights’ flag football team this fall, I raised my hand even though I had no clue about 5-on-5 flag football.
I bought a whistle, watched more youtube videos on flag football offensive plays and defensive formations than I care to admit, and biked down Rose Street for our first practice.
There I met the team. Seven 4th and 5th graders — Eyan, William, Darius, Ellis, Archer, Kenneth, and Jxn.
They were excited. I was excited. We started our first practice, and oh boy, we were bad. Really bad.
So bad that I was sure we wouldn’t win a game all season.
But like my friend Jason Gollan says, “try to suck a little less every day.”
And that’s what we did.
We went to work. I watched even more youtube videos and revised my practice structure, and the boys memorized the plays and their positions.
We drilled the fundamentals — throwing, catching, hand-offs, cutting, and flag grabbing. Huge shoutout to Coach Schugars and his Traverse City Central Football team for hosting two skills days. Watching those varsity players invest in future Trojans by helping them improve and feel like they belong was special.
We practiced. Twice a week after school for 90 minutes, focusing on defense. It turns out that getting good at grabbing flags wins flag football games. Pro tip from Coach Schugars: Watch the hips because the hips don’t lie. I am proud of him for this Shakira reference.
We learned. After every game and practice, we talked about what went well and what didn’t. What did we learn that would help the team suck a little bit less tomorrow?
We had fun. I’m not going to lie; we also argued about plays or who was in what position, but we mostly had a good time. We laughed. We joked. We ate snacks. We remembered that even though we were taking things seriously, this was a game that we were lucky to play together.
We kept showing up. The kids were committed to their team, and so was their community. Darius’ dad, Andre, was a massive help at practices and filled in for me when I was gone for the last two games. Susan and Jimmy Rauser donated team snacks. Traverse Heights staff, including Kristin Sonneman-Grams, Jessica Colton, Gordon Fitch and Shannon Cobb, showed up to games to cheer.
And you know what? We got better. Lots better.
So much better that your Traverse Heights Elementary flag football team went undefeated this fall. You read that right; 7-0. Amazing.
Thank you for a great season, Eyan, William, Darius, Ellis, Archer, Kenneth, and Jxn. I’m proud of you — and proud to have been your coach. See you Monday at school for recess.
