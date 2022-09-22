On the inside of her left forearm, my friend Marie Voss has a tattoo of a doodle her son Braiden drew. It’s of a thundercloud with a lightning bolt, raindrops, and the initials BV above it.
While riding her road bike, Marie can see it at all times. She can see it when she’s pedaling, soft or hard, cruising or racing, and she can definitely see it while on the Tuesday Night Ride.
The Tuesday Night Ride, or as we call it, TNR, has been a Traverse City tradition for decades. Traverse City’s fastest group ride goes to the Old Mission Peninsula lighthouse and back every week during the spring and summer.
It’s also one of TC’s nicest group rides — its peloton is full of incredibly welcoming people. TNR is how Johanna and I plugged into our adopted hometown when we moved here in 2006.
After a three-year hiatus, Marie returned to TNR this summer. She returned for Braiden — a great kid with a kind soul and brilliant light whose life was cut too short last August.
“Ride for Braiden, that’s been my thing this year. To get out of my comfort zone and do the things that he loved so much. And TNR was one of those things,” Marie explained.
Seven weeks ago, exactly a year after Braiden’s last TNR on August 3, 2021, I watched Marie, an accomplished cyclist, not just hang when things got fast on Bluff Road but pull through once.
“OK, you’re doing this,” Marie told herself.
Going to the front when the TNR peloton is riding full gas isn’t easy. Twenty-six to 28 mph on the flats is standard.
So I smiled when I saw Marie get out of her comfort zone, grit her teeth, glance at the thunderstorm on her arm, put everything into her pedals and take a turn at the front.
And I was proud to see she wasn’t out there suffering alone. Eagles surrounded Marie.
Blue, stylized eagles that emblaze Ride For Braiden jerseys. Eagles were Braiden’s favorite.
One of those blue eagles was young Jack Klau.
Jack is 12 years old and has known Marie for almost his whole life. They met at the Children’s House when Jack was a year and a half, and Marie was his preschool teacher. Since then, the Voss and Klau families have grown close.
“Braiden was a big brother to Jack in every sense. They grew up together. Braiden was one of the most impactful people in Jack’s life,” Chris Klau, Jack’s dad, told me.
Like Braiden, Jack is already very good at bikes. Watching Jack fly up TNR’s climbs that first Tuesday in August was like looking back to when Braiden first started riding with us when he was 13. It’s like Braiden’s wings have been passed on to Jack.
“Jack is so much like Braiden. They share many of the same qualities — their passion for bikes. They love riding,” Chris confirms.
I love that Marie has Braiden’s thunderstorm tattooed on her arm to look at when things get hard on and off the bike.
And I love that a year later, many in the TNR community continue to honor her son by donning his blue eagle every Tuesday.
That Braiden’s community, Marie’s community, continues to shine his light by doing what he loved, riding bicycles fast to the lighthouse and back with friends.
It’s now been 13 months since we’ve seen Braiden at TNR, but you can still feel him every Tuesday.
Just look for the blue eagles.
Look for Jack flying up Seven Hills.
Marie recently reminded me of this by poet Mary Oliver
“Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.”
We will keep telling about it every Tuesday night.
A tribute to you, Braiden.
