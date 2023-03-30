It’s both surprising and unsurprising that I have several good friends that practice ophthalmology.
Surprising because I can never — like ever — spell opthamologist ophthalmologist correctly.
And unsurprising because most ophthalmologists here in Northern Michigan’s capital seem to be active, outside people like me.
For example, my friend Brad Hochstetler, who is really good at taking care of eyeballs, likes to ride bikes.
And Jeff Wentzloff, who (fun fact: takes care of my glaucomic eyeballs) also likes to ride bikes.
And then there’s Petra von Kulajta, who is also good at caring for eyeballs and likes bikes, but mostly, she likes to walk. A lot.
Petra has been walking to work every day for the past 20 years.
And when I say walk to work, I don’t mean a little stroll down the block to the office; I mean a 4.3-mile trek across town from Petra’s home in Traverse City’s Central neighborhood to the Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic in East Bay Township.
Take five seconds to reread the previous two sentences.
Choosing to do something — anything — for a few days, weeks, months or even years is one thing; persevering for two decades is entirely different.
I wanted to learn more about her “why,” so I met Petra on her way to work last week.
Quick author’s tip for anyone who plans to walk with Petra: Bring your A-game. Because Petra walks fast. Like really fast. There’s absolutely zero time for daydreaming or lollygagging. 100 percent focus, quick steps, and a strong arm pump are required if you want to keep up.
“We’ve been a one-car family forever, and we’re committed to keeping it that way (Petra has been married to City Commissioner Tim Werner for nearly 30 years). It also allows me to get some exercise in,” she answered when I asked her why she keeps walking to work after all these years while pumping my arms furiously.
“You just decide that this is what you’re doing, and that’s what you do. Once you’ve decided to do something, you don’t need to think about it anymore,” Petra continued. “And you do it even if it’s uncomfortable.”
And as we saw this week, early spring weather here in northern Michigan’s capital is a wild card.
That means that Petra’s walks to work — which usually take her about an hour and 10 minutes — aren’t always fun or easy, or comfortable.
When Petra sets her mind to something, it’s a done deal.
I love this mindset.
Where did that mental toughness come from? Petra credits her mom, now 82, who moved to Detroit from Germany when she was 20 years old, determined to make it on her own.
I don’t know if Petra’s mom walks as fast as her daughter but it’s obvious that the German apfel didn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to the character traits of discipline, determination, and perseverance.
Her daily choice to not take the easy path and drive to work reminds me of a quote by Dan Koe, “Choose a struggle, or one will be assigned to you.”
By choosing her struggle, a daily walk to work no matter the weather, Petra isn’t just personally happier and healthier, but we and our planet collectively benefit from one less car on the road.
Her dedication to her individual health and well-being and smaller carbon footprint for her and her family that benefits all of us is admirable.
It’s said that a determined mind and a strong will bear endless possibilities.
And by dwelling in possibility for 20 years, Petra reminds us that it’s OK not to always do fun, easy, or comfortable things.
And that the determination to do what you committed to doing can have ripple effects far beyond a simple walk to work.
