TRAVERSE CITY — Dave Taylor has been directing Traverse City races for decades, and he thinks the new Loop the Lake race is going to be special.
“The uniqueness of going from bridge to bridge to bridge, and being able to look across the lake … able to hear the noise and commotion going on of people still coming up the trail on the other side… it will be a feeling of you’re part of this giant experience.”
Taylor, a long-time volunteer with the nonprofit Traverse City Track Club, is the race director for the four-miler around the Boardman Lake which will take place Saturday, June 10.
He said it will be the club’s first event on the complete Boardman Lake Loop Trail, which was officially opened by TART Trails last July.
Janna Goethel, annual gifts and special events coordinator at TART Trails, said the race marks a new milestone in the 22-year relationship between the two organizations.
“The Traverse City Track Club is a huge supporter … they’ve really been with TART Trails since the beginning.”
Partnership and community will be themes throughout the race.
TCTC executive director Carie Wille said Traverse Area Community Sailing and Traverse Area Community Rowing have already committed to volunteer, with several more organizations in discussion. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is the presenting sponsor.
The trail will also remain open to all during the event. Taylor said community members should just be aware they will be sharing the loop with several hundred race participants until approximately 10:30 a.m. on race day.
Wille confirmed all Loop the Lake proceeds will go to TART Trails.
“Our members are users of the entire TART Trail system,” she said, “and we just want to be able to say thank you for providing such great amenities throughout the greater community.”
Per Taylor, the race will begin on Hull Park Drive, with wave starts based on self-projected pace, from front-of-the-pack competitors to families enjoying a shared experience.
Taylor said runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes are all encouraged to participate.
From there, the course will proceed clockwise, starting with an older section of trail on the east side.
Goethel said this is her favorite part of the loop.
“[It’s] very wooded, there’s a lot of boardwalks … you can look across the lake and see a really beautiful mural that our Art on the TART program installed last fall ... I love being on the east side of the trail.”
After crossing a bridge, and passing an aid station at Medalie Park, racers will proceed onto the new boardwalk spanning the cove at the south end of the lake.
Wille said this is her favorite part of the loop.
“When you’re going over it, it just feels like you’re a part of nature. You can’t help but feel incorporated into the wildlife that’s around there, whether it’s the ducks, the swans … I love that feeling.”
Participants will then climb the steep hill to the Northwestern Michigan College campus, pass the mural they saw earlier, and head downhill along the water to a final bridge over the Boardman/Ottoway River.
Local runner Jessie Houser shared her race day plans as she crossed that bridge on a recent sunny day.
She said the progress of the loop construction has been a marker of time for her, mirroring the change and growth she’s experienced personally. Houser, who is also on TCTC’s board, plans to run Loop the Lake with her son in a jogging stroller.
“It’s a little nostalgic … this race is going to represent all those years we’ve been running [near the lake] … I’m just really excited to be there with my family.”
With the loop complete, runners will finish the race back in Hull Park. Taylor said the finish line is what he is most looking forward to.
“Part of the fun of races is watching people achieve their goals and enjoy something new and different,” he said. “There’s probably people out there that have never run a four mile race, so I’ll just throw it out there, 80 percent of people are going to set [four mile] PRs that day!”
As racers celebrate their personal achievements, they will also celebrate the achievement of the loop itself. Goethel said the goal of constructing the loop has been in the works for thirty years, pre-dating even the formation of TART Trails.
“It’s a triumph … It was just so incredible to see everyone come together, work together to build it … this trail 30 years in the making is going to outlive all of us.”
Taylor and Goethel both said they hope Loop the Lake becomes an iconic Traverse City race, connecting future generations with the celebration of finishing the trail.
Their hope seems likely to be realized if Houser’s feelings are any indication. She said that before she consciously thought about a race on the loop, she felt the race’s presence.
She seemed to channel a universal spirit of running as she further defined that feeling.
“It is there; we will race it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.