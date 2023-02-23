“There is pleasure in the pathless woods; There is rapture on the lonely shore; There is society where none intrudes; By the deep sea, and music in its roar: I love man not the less, but nature more.”
— Lord Byron
I stumbled upon Lord Byron while taking an English literature course in college as we studied the Romantic Era poets. He was my favorite. The opening lines to his well-known “Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage” spoke to me. I’ve kept them on a piece of notepaper that I have taped to my desk in plain sight, and I look at them often. Perhaps that’s why I enjoy walking along our Lake Michigan beaches.
We have several; Esch Road, Empire, Good Harbor, Maple Bay Natural Area, and Antrim Creek Natural Area. All are popular, and most of the time you will often find that there are several other people also enjoying them. My favorite portion of beach is the western end of Good Harbor Bay where you can walk underneath the Pyramid Point Dune. The times that I’ve hiked here I’ve never run into more than a couple of people, if that.
The Good Harbor Bay beach that you come to at the end of paved Good Harbor Road off of M-22 is easy to get to, easy parking, and it’s a nice flat walk along the water. This is where the majority of people will park and head down to enjoy the beach. Just before the road ends at the parking area there are dirt roads heading east and west paralleling the bay. Head down the dirt road west for 2.5 miles, taking the right fork when the dirt road splits, and you end up at circle, the end of the road.
You are on a small bluff, 20 to 25 feet above the water, just a short distance from the bay. A quick walk through the woods, and you come out on a lonely stretch of beach. Sometimes the bay is calm or with small, gentle waves lapping onshore that you can barely here walking towards it. Other times you can hear it as soon as you step out of your vehicle when wind driven waves crash onto the beach with a roar.
I hadn’t hiked along the beach during winter before, but with our light snow year I’ve actually hiked it twice this winter. The dirt road is open, and it makes an interesting hike. The first time it was desolate with low clouds and a snowy mist blowing in off the lake. I couldn’t even see the Manitou Islands, which are just offshore. Lulu and I did find a large bear poop on the ridge just above the beach, but, fortunately no bear.
As we descended to the beach it kind of reminded me of the end of “The Time Machine” novel by H. G. Wells where the time traveler takes his time machine far into the future to see what’s happened to the earth. He ends up on lonely, desolate beach with nothing much around except for menacing giant crabs crawling up the sand toward him. It was an interesting hike in an isolated manner, even if I did keep looking over my shoulder.
I went back a week later without low clouds hanging around. It was cloudy, a typical Michigan winter day, but I could see the islands nestled off shore and the Pyramid Point dune stretching skyward from the beach. There was still no one around. I did pass a few cars along the dirt road where people had hiked back to different sections of the beach, but not as far down as I went. From where they stopped, they couldn’t see the portion of beach that goes under the dune.
I decided that I prefer walking along the beach in warmer months with the blue Lake Michigan water lapping on shore and the green forests above the ridge stretching inland. You can often see colorful pebbles and rocks glinting in the water as small waves wash over them. You don’t get that this time of year, and the water is not blue underneath the cloudy sky.
It was still an interesting outing in winter when menacing giant crabs filled my imagination. I think I would rather see a bear — from a distance of course.
