I recently did a couple of fun bike rides from Boyne Mountain on paved pathways that were each around 15 miles out-and-back. One was the new pathway that runs from Boyne Falls to Boyne City on Lake Charlevoix.

Both are nice rides, and you can ride from the front side of the mountain as your starting point. You could stay overnight if you wanted to divide the time for the bike rides, or just use their parking area for a day ride. I choose to spend the night to divide the rides into a couple of days and enjoy riding up their chairlift for some great early evening views of the surrounding hill and dale countryside.

I was also able to get a look at the new peak-to-peak, pedestrian sky bridge being built between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge with an anticipated opening in late September. It will be the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge stretching 1,203 feet, nearly a quarter-mile, and 118 feet high offering panoramic views of the valley. The lumber being used is local. Can’t wait to stroll across it this fall.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

The Boyne Valley Trailway, opened a couple of years ago, offers a scenic ride through the countryside. Most of it is away from roads. It’s a little more than six miles one way, and the mountain has a scenic connector trail that joins the trailway as it leaves Boyne Falls.

You really feel like you’re riding through the countryside. About halfway to Boyne City there’s a deep valley on the north side of the trail for a couple of miles that you can’t see the bottom of, which is probably where the Boyne River flows as it tumbles toward joining Lake Charlevoix in the city.

As you approach Boyne City you have a downhill run into the village, and that’s where you come across your first traffic and road crossings. I enjoyed pedaling around the old town, which comes alive in summer with people and music in late afternoon and early evening.

At Boyne Mountain you can ride the Mountain Pass Road from the village over the top and down to the golf course area and Beach House on Deer Lake where you pick up the seven-mile scenic cartpath that winds up along the golf course and back over the ski hill to where it comes out in the village.

Once it gets away from the golf course most of it is through a thick forest and occasionally by housing.

There are some nice views from the upper trail of the countryside. As you start back down to the village it runs along the ski slopes.

Some of the hills heading over to Deer Lake and coming back on the paved cartpath require some effort. The total round trip was around 15 miles.

They also have pretty extensive collection of mountain bike trails that are on the north side of the Mountain Pass. I found the lower trails offered some nice riding through forest and meadows. The upper trails are considered difficult and most difficult on their maps. I tried just a little bit of the difficult trails and found them to difficult for me at my age, which didn’t distract from my overall riding experience. Quick turns followed by quick uphills and downhills.