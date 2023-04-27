While in Florida over the last couple of weeks I’ve been finding ticks on me after hiking and bike riding on trails.

I saw on a recent “Today Show,” they had an expert they were interviewing on the rise of the deer tick population for the coming season, and again on a couple of other network news outlets. They were primarily concerned with the spread of Lyme disease.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

I wouldn’t count ticks out. They seem to be expanding their territory, and tolerating colder temperatures to become more active. Very adaptable insects.

We know that ticks are an ever-prevailing problem in our area. I thought I would speak with a leading Michigan expert in the field whom I had spoken with a few years ago for a column, Dr. Howard Russell, a Michigan State University entomologist. He confirmed that they seem to be arriving earlier, and hikers need to be on the lookout, especially with the warm temperatures we’ve experienced recently.

“A mild winter like we experienced this year with above normal temperatures in December, January and February can allow ticks to remain active, especially in western Michigan counties along the lakeshore. They seem to be getting worse every year, and any day above 50 degrees they become very active, We found our first deer tick on our dogs down here this year from a hike we took in early February. The time they are active seems to be increasing. It used to be from mid-April through September. Now you need to be on the lookout from the beginning of April through October,” Russell said.

He pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control in Michigan confirms few hundred cases of Lyme disease in Michigan each year. Lyme disease is carried by the black-legged deer tick.

“That figure is probably even higher. It’s a hard disease to detect, and is often misdiagnosed in the early stages. You need to check yourself after a hike or bike ride through the woods and grasslands. A quick check after you get back is a good idea. Also check yourself when showering. As long as you find an attached tick within 48 hours, chances are, you don’t need to worry about it transmitting a disease,” he said.

“They are good at hiding on your body, and you are looking for something that is very small.”

Wearing long pants and long sleeve shirts is a good idea, but in hot weather that can be a little much. I spray my exposed skin with a bug repellent containing 30-percent DEET. My clothing and shoes are treated with repellent containing insecticide permethrin, but you don’t want to get it on your skin. It will last for several outings. You don’t have to use it each time that you go out, like the repellent you spray on your skin.

According to the CDC, a Lyme disease bull’s-eye rash can appear anywhere from three to 30 days after you’ve been bitten. You may also see more than one rash. The rash may get larger over the course of several days, reaching 12 inches in width. If you see something like that, you should visit your doctor right away.

Other ticks can transmit other diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, but the percentage of cases found in Michigan is minuscule, according to Russell. The deer tick is the primary tick you need to worry about around here.

I also have my goldendoodle Lulu vaccinated each year on the recommendation of my veterinarian to prevent Lyme disease. She recommends it for dogs that are out with you on the trail. It can be hard to detect in dogs, and it prevents it. I also give her Nexgard tablets that prevent ticks from living on them. If a tick bites them it will die and fall off, but the disease can possibly be transmitted with that initial bite. Better safe than sorry.