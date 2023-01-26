So far this may be one of the worse winters for snowsports, especially cross-country skiing and snowmobiling, that I’ve seen in the 43 years I’ve lived up north.
But it doesn’t mean you can’t get outside.
I’ve seen lots of Facebook posts from friends that are still hiking on area trails.
Several have commented about being careful on area trails where you might have had some snow earlier that’s now well packed down and can be slippery. Others mention leaves being sometimes frozen or just wet and slippery. Some have mentioned taking their cross-country poles with them for hiking.
All of that reminded me of a column I did about 20 years ago on Pete Edwards, the local Nordic walking guru, or as it he calls it “ski walking.”
“The concept has been around for some time in Europe where they call it Nordic walking, and it’s very popular,” he explained. “There are millions of people in Finland, Norway and Denmark that do it on a regular basis year round. It began as a summer training exercise for cross -country skiers, which provides the body with an efficient, low stress, total body workout.
“The reason it was called Nordic walking, and I like to call it ski walking, is because of the use of poles just like you use when diagonally cross-country skiing. However you are using them to hike on dirt trails or walking on paved pathways, which I thought was more descriptive of the poles use.
“The technique is a simple enhancement of your normal arm swing when walking or hiking,” Edwards added. “You’ll find when doing it the poles remain behind and should be pointing diagonally backwards at all times if you are using them correctly.
Keeping the arms relaxed and keeping the tips of the poles behind the body are important for the proper technique. Added benefits you’ll find is that you are more stable and that you burn more calories when walking with poles versus hiking without them.”
I have a pair of his poles. They really do work much better than ski poles when hiking, which I have also used during winter months.
The poles Edwards sells are paired to the perfect length for your body height and stride, which does provide a nice arm swing.
That also help my stability, keeping me from occasionally falling when I’ve caught my foot on something on the trail I didn’t notice.
My ski poles aren’t the right length for hiking or walking. They are too long, and the basket at the bottom catches on clumps of dirt along the trail.
During the years I’ve had a number of hiking poles that were adjustable-length and collapsible, two-piece and three-piece poles. They were flimsy, breakable and would often telescope when I was hiking.
Edwards’ poles are solid one-piece poles with removable rubber tips, making them good for both pavement and dirt trails, and with comfortable cork grips and adjustable straps that help secure your hands to the pole.
They are made exclusively for him through Swix and Elan and sell from around $80 up to $190 depending on the type of pole shaft you choose, carbon poles being the most expensive.
They are available through www.skiwalking.com, which is located in Empire.
He also points out that they are a good choice for seniors, especially those with balance and weight issues, and those in physical therapy.
He said they are doctor and physical therapist recommended.
I will also add that as I’ve gotten older I’ve found that it is easier, at least for me, to hike on area trails during the warmer months using my walking poles, which help me with balance and maintaining a steady, even gait. They are quickly becoming year-round poles, not just for Nordic or for ski walking.
