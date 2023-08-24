I’m always excited to try a new place to hike, especially when it comes with beautiful trout streams and deep woods in an isolated area. When a friend in Petoskey told me about the McCune Nature Preserve, which is part of the Little Traverse Conservancy collection, I had to schedule a trip north to check it out.
I was not disappointed. In fact I loved it, and will make the drive again to hike this wonderful 175-acre parcel that has two branches of the Minnehaha Creek flowing through it. It makes a nice day trip that includes long stretches of highway along Lake Michigan driving up to Petoskey. Than as you head east on Mitchell Road out of the city you get some attractive views driving into the uplands. It’s just a little over six miles east of the city you turn right onto Berger Road, and it’s less than a mile to the trailhead marked with a sign. There is also an old trailhead on Maxwell Road, but the Berger Road trailhead is newer and offers a nicer, easier access into the preserve.
In 1984 Allan and Virginia McCune of Petoskey donated the land to the Conservancy. The trails were dedicated to Allan Purchis, whose family homesteaded the land. Two branches of the captivating spring-fed Minnehaha Creek, which provides fish and wildlife habitat, flows through the preserve on its way to Crooked Lake. Two attractive well constructed foot bridges cross the two branches, and comfortable benches are strategically placed by the crossings offering a place to sit and enjoy the enticing view. You can sometimes see brook trout in the clear, swift flowing stream.
It’s a great place to just sit and drink in that peaceful, attractive setting.
The property is dominated by a hardwood forest and includes red pine plantations, a meadow, the two creeks, and a cedar swamp. The 3-mile perimeter trail takes you through it all. An extensive boardwalk has been placed through the swamp to keep you high and dry. They have even placed a kind of wire mesh on top of the boardwalk that you walk on. It’s a nice feature that keeps the boardwalks from becoming slippery in inclement weather and winter.
With all the hardwood forest fall would also be a wonderful time for a hike here, and winter snowshoeing would be a great way to view this silent, winter wonderland. It’s one of the prettiest preserves that I’ve had the pleasure to hike through.
