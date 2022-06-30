I recently rode the new Palmer Woods mountain bike trails, and, for our area of the country, it almost feels like riding up a mountain and back down. The elevation change from the trailhead to the top of Palmer Woods is around 330 feet, a good climb in our neck of the woods. They have done an excellent job in laying out the trails with no more than a 3 to 5 percent climb most of the time.
The newest set of trails takes you to the top of the preserve, but with the percentage of the grade it is doable for intermediate bikers.
For beginner mountain bikers I think it would be a difficult task. When you are pedaling up a climb like this some effort is obviously required.
They did create a mile long beginner trail from the trailhead on the lower level, which is a great introduction to the trail system.
They did a nice job cutting the trail into the side hills with plenty of room to maneuver. For those that like a little more excitement they’ve also created a few table-tops with rock outcroppings and earth mounds that you can roll over or go around without a problem.
The mountain bike trails, which include the Ursa Major 3.4 mile trail, Fiddlehead 3.1 miles and Beechdrop .8 mile, are cut into the hills on both sides of the Price Valley Trail. It makes for about an 8-mile somewhat challenging roller coaster like ride with S-berms, rollers and banked turns.
They call them intermediate trails, which I don’t disagree with. But you had better be a strong intermediate rider that likes some challenge.
When you reach the top hub of the Ursa Major trail Fiddlehead takes off from there and continues to climb to the top of the valley, which is on about the same level as nearby Miller Hill that looks out over Glen Lake.
Both Fiddlehead and Beechdrop are more challenging, exploring the more extreme portion of the glaciated terrain.
You really don’t get much of a view from the higher points along the trail occasionally looking across the valley to high ridges on the other side that gives you the perspective that you have climbed quite a bit from the trailhead.
At my age, almost 80, I was probably paying more attention to the trail ahead than looking for a view.
I would stop every so often if I thought there was scenery that deserved a look, and, of course, a break.
After doing the new trails I decided to tackle the Acre Ridge loop, 2.75 miles, that also starts from the trailhead parking area.
It was one of the two smaller loops that were originally built in 2019. The trail is not as wide as the newer loops.
It’s also a more technical trail with some stone tabletop drops, actual drops that you don’t just ride over.
They have a bypass to get around them, although some of them are tight to get around the rocks.
You top out at slightly over 1,000 feet, which is 160 feet below Fiddlehead that tops out around 1,160 feet.
When I spoke with Becky Hill, Leelanau Conservancy’s director of natural areas and preserves, after my ride, she told me that they are already working on laying out more mountain biking trails for the future.
With close to 1,200 acres of Dr. Palmer’s woods that he donated to the Conservancy there’s plenty of forest to develop more eye-catching trails for both biking and hiking.
It’s a beautiful preserve, and although I came across a handful of other bikers you feel the peaceful, quiet serenity of being deep in the forest.
I could listen to the birds and the wind blowing through the trees.
It was a wonderful blissful sense of feeling far from the noise of civilization. At present, you have around 15 miles of biking trails at Palmer Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.