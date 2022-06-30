If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The new trails constantly change direction of travel daily. There are signs posted on the new section that tell you which direction to ride each day. Pay attention, because many of the corners are somewhat blind if someone were coming in the opposite direction. The two older trails, now called Enlightener and Acre Ridge, are one direction all the time. I ride them slowly and enjoy the experience. Younger riders I encountered were much faster. We would stop and briefly talk, and they seemed delighted that at my age I was out there with them. They had no problem with my much slower pace, and I would always move over for them to pass.

The trails are well marked, easy to follow and well defined. Knowing where you are on the new trails when looking at maps posted along the trails isn't always easy to determine. Other bikers I spoke with felt the same way. It would help if they posted “you are here” on the maps. I found only one like that at the top of the Ursa Major trail a good distance from the trailhead. It was only a minor disturbance and just a suggestion for future maps.