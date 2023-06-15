The Lower Woodcock Nature Preserve, with the addition of a little more than 3 miles of new trail in 2022, now offers a fairly easy hike all the way around the scenic lake that’s just short of 4 miles. It’s my version of a northern Michigan gem with the picturesque 22-acre lake surrounded by forested hills.
The preserve contains all of the lake and an unnamed stream on the north end that enters from larger Upper Woodcock Lake and continues through Lower Woodstock joining the nearby Platte River, which flows through the preserve’s east side. None of the trail is along the river, but you can see it crossing the unnamed stream on a footbridge heading around the lake.
Most of the new trail that goes around the east side of the lake is closed annually from April 15 to June 15 to protect nesting birds. It just opened back up. The trail offers a nice look at the lake as it ambles along a ridge a little bit above the lake. You see more of the lake than from the trails along the west side.
The 1.5 mile new trail explores a diverse forest with many large trees. Some of the forest has little undergrowth as sunlight is limited shining through the dense overhead canopy. Other areas are a little more open with more plants springing up on the forest floor. You don’t see the lake through the trees until you almost complete that long segment of trail arriving at signpost 5 where you can head over toward post 4 around the east side of the lake.
I had explored the section of trail that was first put in, which was a little under a mile that led over to a kayak and canoe launching pier with a short trail from Burnt Mill Road to haul them. It’s a nice trail, but the addition of the newer, longer trail really makes the preserve worth hiking around. The lake supposedly is a good fishing lake, but is non-motorized.
The lake was named not for the bird, but a 19th century settler and civil war veteran named Silas Woodcock who lived nearby.
Although I did come across a woodcock along the trail with chicks.
While hiking around the lake you go by only one house and property that you can barely see along the southern portion of the new trail. There’s about a half-mile of Platte River frontage along the preserve, but you only see it crossing the footbridge over the unnamed stream that exits from the lake a short distance into the river.
To me it’s the essence of northern Michigan, a hilly forested terrain surrounding a crystal clear blue lake without signs of civilization around. More than 200 species of plant life have been identified on the land, and more than 85 percent of them are native. It’s not only a picturesque nature preserve but ecologically significant as well. Kudos to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for saving this beautiful piece of northern Michigan. The property had been owned for years by a real estate investment development group. It was just a matter of time before it would have been developed.
