“I’ve been everywhere, man. I’ve been everywhere man. Crossed the desert’s bare, man. I’ve breathed the mountain air, man. Of travel I’ve had my share, man. I’ve been everywhere.”

— Hank Snow

This is one of my favorite country songs. It was originally recorded in Australia by Geoff Mack in 1959 and contained only Australian towns, states, and territories. It was later rewritten into an American version and recorded by Hank Snow in 1962. The Johnny Cash version, which I like, was recorded in 1996.

It plays a lot on my car radio and in my head as I’ve traveled around the country. For the past 17 years I’ve driven everywhere around the United States, visiting all the lower 48 states. I took a cruise out of Seattle in 2019 to Alaska, and just completed a trip to Hawaii in March that marked visiting my 50th state. I did fly to get there, which was the first time I had flown anywhere since 2006.

Mike Terrell

I really hadn’t thought much about how many states I had been in until the Alaska trip and realized I had visited all the North American continental United States. A couple of my children wanted to do something special for my 80th birthday, which was February, and I’ve always wanted to visit Hawaii. So that’s where they took me, and it completed my quest for the accomplishment of visiting all 50.

I call it an accomplishment. I have enjoyed driving around the United States visiting towns, talking with many people across the country. There are numerous cities to visit, landmarks to see, and lots of wonderful places to explore across our beautiful American landscape. From sea to sea, the mountain tops to the ocean shores it encompasses a large portion of the North American continent. I learned in Hawaii that they refer to it as traveling to the continent, not the United States.

I’ve traveled with my furry companions on many of my trips. First with Jack, then Tank, both labs, and now Lulu, a goldendoodle, which spans about a quarter-century. I always loved John Steinbeck’s book, “Travels with Charlie,” which was his standard poodle. Not that I’m planning on writing a book, but it kind of gave me a wanderlust for doing something similar. All of my dogs have been great travel companions. There’s nothing better to me than the freedom of the open road and your faithful companion traveling by your side. I’ll never forget Jack when we visited White Sands National Park and hiked up into the dunes. I let him run on the dunes, which he loved. I always wondered if he thought he was back home on our sand dunes.

I estimated that since I quit flying to travel everywhere by car, that I’ve probably put close to 350,000 miles on my automobiles.

Over those years I’ve slept in 47 of the states. The only states that I haven’t slept in are Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island. I’ve eaten in all 50. I also love skiing and have visited most of the major ski resorts across the country downhill skiing in 28 different states.

I did a Google search to see what the estimate was for the number of Americans that have visited all 50 states and was surprised to find that it’s under 1 percent.

I figured it would be a little higher. I feel fortunate to have remained healthy over the years and been able to travel as much as I have and join a very select group of people.

What’s next at 80 years old? Well I sure don’t plan sitting at home and hope to keep traveling for as long as I can. I’m kind of like that storybook bear that went over the mountain to see what he could see. I intend to keep going over the mountain, across the river, and through the forest to see what I can see.

I’ve found that it is a wonderful country to explore.