The words “island” and “refuge” have long had a common bond.

Early voyageurs depended on on these patches of wilderness as way stations and refuge from the fury of quick approaching storms. Later fishers used their shores as bases for plying remote waters, and steamers would use them for refueling stops when the wood supply got low.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Today Michigan’s islands hold a special allure for vacationers, hikers and modern two-wheeled explorers — cyclists — who want refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You can explore wilderness gems, some almost untouched by civilization, where time seems to creep at a slower pace. Even the steady stream of visitors to Mackinac and Beaver islands, two of Michigan’s more popular vacation spots, seem to melt away, as you head off to explore the island’s interiors or find an isolated stretch of sandy beach to enjoy.

Three islands can be reached by ferry service from Michigan’s Lower Peninsula — Beaver, Mackinac and Bois Blanc that offer biking opportunities. Grand Island, off the Lake Superior coast near Munising, requires a trip to the UP. A mountain bike or a fat-tire bike is required for these rides.

Grab your bike, book passage and set sail. An adventure awaits. Here’s a quick run down on what you’ll find once you set foot and wheel on land.

Mackinac Island

Yes it’s touristy, and on weekends can seem overrun around the village with cyclists and walkers. Head for a ride around the island on a paved path, a little more than 8 miles around, or head up into the interior on a combination of paved and dirt trails where you will see fewer people. The trails are a hodgepodge development that has been over a century in the making. Don’t try and figure them out. Just enjoy them knowing the island is only about 3 miles wide and 2 miles long, which makes getting lost hard. There’s about 10 miles of trails to explore, and it’s not always easy riding on the interior trails.

Beaver Island

The largest Lake Michigan island requires the longest ferry ride — 32 miles from the mainland. It requires at least a couple of days to explore the sandy island roads. A short paved road of about 8 miles heads south out of St. James. Heading south from the village towards the Beaver Head Lighthouse and back up the West Side Road is around a 40-mile ride. You pass scenic isolated beaches on the way down to the lighthouse. The trip back flows through a hardwood forest so thick that it almost forms a tunnel-like canopy at times, which is beautiful in the fall. A shorter ride is to head south on Paid Een Og’s Road, west to the airport and back north along along the western shore, a scenic Cape Cod-like area along Donegal Bay. It’s a little more than 12 miles round trip.

Bois Blanc Island

Called “Bob-lo” by area natives the island is often overshadowed by its smaller neighbor to the north, Mackinac Island. A bike ride around the parameter of Bois Blanc is a day long 26-mile ride. After the short ferry ride it’s mostly a flat, easy ride on some improved dirt roads and some unimproved. A few cottages are along the south shore. The north side is mostly long stretches of undeveloped shoreline with beautiful secluded beaches. The two-track they call a road hugs the shoreline offering unparalleled views of Lake Huron and its nearby island neighbors including Little Mac. Huge great lake freighters frequently pass by. A beautiful restored lighthouse resides on the northeast side of the island, which requires an out-and-back side trip. You catch the ferry in Cheboygan, which is only a 15-minute crossing.

Grand Island

The 13,000-acre island is a U.S. Forest Service recreation area with just a handful of old cottages. All but 40-acres is open for primitive camping and exploring, which makes for a great day-trip mountain biking around the island. There’s about 60 miles of old logging roads. Pack a compass, some food and water. Be sure to gather maps and island information at the Visitor Center in Munising. When I biked the exterior of the island following an old two-track it was a 28-mile ride around the craggy shoreline, which offered remote overlooks with sweeping vistas of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. I also came across a trio of bears foraging along the trail looking under tree trucks and rocks for edibles. They paid little attention to me as I rode by. A ferry makes the 15-minute crossing four times a day from Munising. It’s about as remote a mountain biking experience as you’ll find around the Great Lakes.