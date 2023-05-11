I’ve known for a long time that my being outside for a walk, a bike ride, even just sitting by a lake or river enjoying nature makes me a happier person. If I’m feeling down or even just listless it provides an instant boost in my attitude and well-being, especially when sprinkled with a little sunshine.
As my mother used to say to my brother Tom and I growing up on a farm in central Indiana, “get outside and blow the stink off.”
She didn’t mean that we actually stunk, but that it would make us feel better and improve our attitude.
She was right, which I’ve discovered living in northern Michigan the last 45 years of my life. It helps that we live in a portion of the world with wonderful outdoor opportunities including trails, preserves, woodlands and extensive access to waterfronts of all kinds. There are many opportunities to take advantage of getting outdoors year round.
An article that I recently came across was on research conducted through the University of Minnesota that green outdoor space has the potential to improve older adults’ health and feeling of well being. One of the pathways (no pun intended) to better health and vitality is spending more time in natural settings. It said that just 15 minutes in the sun can help boost your vitamin D levels, which is important for your immunity levels and leaves you feeling more energized.
The article went on to say that seniors who spend ample time in outdoor blue and green areas, such as grassy parks or on the edge of ponds and lakes enjoy feelings of connectedness and renewal. It gives them something to look forward to. Just listening to the sound of flowing water, watching birds and squirrels can offer your spirits a lift.
The more time you spend outside the better you will feel. If you haven’t been spending much time outdoors, start by taking short walks, which you can increase over time. If you have mobility problems there are a number of paved pathways and easy walking woodland trails to help you get started with a routine.
I feel that it is important for all ages, but even more important for we seniors. Now that we are approaching summer, my favorite time of year, it becomes even easier to “get out and blow the stink off.”
