Terrell's Trail Notes

The trailhead for Empire Bluff is off M-22 a little over a mile south of the sleepy little village of Empire. The turnoff is marked with a sign. You encounter the first and longest hill almost immediately after starting the out-and-back trail as it climbs through a meadow before entering the woods. The total hike is 1.5-miles round trip.

After getting over the hill you come to a meadow plateau that has a bench and an overlook of North Bar Lake and village. The trail continues up another short, steep hill and shortly emerges from the woods. The spectacular panorama unfolds before you as you round a bend in the trail along the edge of the dune. The trail ends at post 6 in winter because of hazardous ice and snow conditions on the boardwalk and bluffs. By March sand has often eroded the snow enough to be able to hike further along the trail.

In summer, as you reach the top of the meadow first starting out on the trail, there are pieces of old farm equipment dating back to the early 1900s. Sitting in the woods they remind us that this long ago was a working farm. Early homesteaders along the dunes and lakeshore quickly found out that the sandy soil was nonproductive for farming and many failed by the Depression around the 1930s.