Door County Wisconsin, often called the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” is one of the Great Lakes top summertime destinations, which I’ve visited four times in the last 15 years.
Located roughly 50 miles directly across Lake Michigan from the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore it reminds me of a combination of the Leelanau Peninsula and Cape Cod, which I’ve also visited a number of times. It’s an easy day drive of a little over 400 miles through the UP, down to the town of Green Bay and up the peninsula.
Much of the Door Peninsula is rural with agriculture—farms, orchards and a growing number of wineries—the primary focus. It has numerous quaint little villages, many started in the 1800s, tucked into bays along the coastline. Part of the Niagara Escarpment, It sticks out into Lake Michigan like a long slender thumb, 75 miles long and averages about 15 miles across. It offers around 300 miles of Lake Michigan and Green Bay shoreline to explore. The area that I like is the northern half of the county above Sturgeon Bay.
It’s kind of an alter-ego of Leelanau County, but yet shares many characteristics. There’s a blend of cultures, old and new. Numerous art galleries, painters and fine dining is available as well as down-home fish boil dinners and old-fashioned ice-cream parlors. There’s a good choice of places to stay from campgrounds to a variety of lodges and a few motels. Many of the rustic lodges date back to the early 1900s.
I go for the outdoor activities that it offers. You can hike to lighthouses scattered around the peninsula, through state and county parks, or hike and bike along rockbound cliffs that rise over 200 feet above the water. The county roads make for wonderful road biking between the small villages, which are what a number of my friends have made trips to do. You can also kayak among the numerous off-shore islands and underneath rocky cliffs, much different than under our sand dune lined shores.
When I was there in late June I found it easy to get around. It was busy, but not the summertime concentration of people you find at the Sleeping Bear, or in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. It makes a nice getaway that doesn’t require a lot of hassle to get there like flying, or crowded, overly busy interstate highways. It was a nice relaxing drive through the scenic UP. You don’t even have to drive through Green Bay the only major city close by. For more information you can log onto https://www.doorcounty.com.
