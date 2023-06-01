It was my first time visiting the Cedar Run Natural Area and was I pleasantly surprised to find a scenic array of trails that dip down along Cedar Lake and back up into the tall hills on the north end of the lake. It’s not a long hike or mountain bike ride, which is allowed.

I mountain biked and found some of the 3.7 mile trail around the perimeter of the natural area isn’t what I would call easy. The lower trail along the lake and creek is difficult with lots of quick maneuvers needed and lots of roots to negotiate. Two times I got off my bike and walked across bridging and muddy areas. Once you head back up into the hills away from the lake and spring fed Cedar Run Creek you get into some challenging hills on the long two-track that serves as the trail heading back to the trailhead.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

It was a sunny spring like day with temperatures in the low 70s. It was a beautiful day, and I, of course, had to head out for a hike or mountain bike ride with my goldendoodle Lulu. The trees were starting to show leaves and spring flowers were starting to bloom. I even came across a fellow on the trail with a bag hunting morels. He had only come across a couple, but agreed it was nice day to be on the trail.

Following the trail around from post No. 1 through post No. 8 you get a nice look at Cedar Lake very quickly. Shortly after leaving the trailhead you come to small trail leading down to a wooden deck sticking out in the lake that gives you a great view looking south to the end of the large inland lake ringed by tall forested hills.

You than get about a mile of often root covered trail along swift flowing Cedar Run Creek after leaving the lake. It’s a scenic ride or hike along the creek’s riparian habitat through the cedar-hemlock forest along the creek. The upper portion of the natural area boasts rolling fields, a large stretch of northern hardwood forest and a pine plantation. Following just the upper portion of trail from post No. 1 down to post No. 6 and back again would make a great fall hike before hunting season. The property is open to hunting. The out-and-back hike or ride would be around 3 miles.

Editor's Note: This story was updated 6/1/23 to correct the name of Cedar Run Creek Natural Area.