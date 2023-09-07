It had been several years since I last visited the Buttles Road Pathway, which is east of Gaylord off of M-32 on Buttles Road. For a few years during the 1990s I made trips in both winter and summer cross-country skiing and mountain biking the 5.6 mile trail. Last summer I decided to revisit the trail system for a mountain bike ride and wasn’t disappointed.
It offers a nice remote area for a hike or bike ride. I found that a few large sections of forest had been cut over since my last visit, but the timbered areas are starting to regrow and offers some nice vistas in some sections.
A feature that really makes the area interesting to me are the large number of karst sinkholes found here, which is topography formed when water dissolves layers of limestone underground creating caves with weakly supported ceilings. When they collapse large depressions known as sinkholes are created, and there are a number of them here. The trail goes around on ridges above them. There are at least 11 of varying sizes that are inside the trail system and a few just outside. Hidden Lake, which the trail passes close by is a large sinkhole filled with water. This corner of the Lower Peninsula —Montmorency, Alpena and Presque Isle counties — is home to many karst sinkholes.
The remoteness, the rolling landscape, jack pine and hardwood forests, and most of all the abundance of karst formations make this an interesting trail. The nearly 6-mile trail is not smooth. It’s choppy at times with a quick, rough ride down to Crystal Lake. The DNR marked the trail with blue blazes, but I found some hard to find especially around the lakes. The times I visited during the 1990s there were active gas wells and activity, which are all gone now. The wells have been capped and the intrusion of vehicles monitoring the wells is gone.
It’s probably more popular for cross-country skiing, but I find it a very pleasing mountain bike ride with the moderately challenging trail and the interesting terrain to look at.
This is also elk country. I haven’t actually seen one while doing the trail, but I have seen plenty of their footprints along sandy sections around the lake.
It’s definitely worth the drive.
