Boyne Mountain’s latest attraction the SkyBridge, which is the world’s longest timber-towered suspension footbridge, opened this past weekend and is an experience in more ways than one.

The views from the bridge of the Boyne valley and the experience of walking across the nearly quarter-mile-long foot bridge suspended 118 feet above the slopes of the ski resort makes you feel like you are almost in the foothills of the Appalachians. It was a busy opening weekend for the new attraction. Before the resort opened it to the public on Saturday they had more than 1,300 tickets reserved online for a stroll across the bridge, and Sunday was even busier.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Tickets for an adult, (age 11-69) are $25; seniors pay $20; kids are $15 and ages 2 and under are free.

Most people were enjoying the experience. Some who I spoken with had driven four hours to make the trek across the bridge. I did come across a few that weren’t quite ready. They had started across and decided to quickly return to solid ground. They walked around the rim of the ski slopes and viewed the bridge and walkers from afar. The fall color show is near peak, and they could view that spectacle as well while keeping their feet on the ground. The bridge does sway as you walk across. I felt like I was walking on a ship in choppy water keeping my feet further apart as I proceed to cross it. I didn’t feel afraid, just fascinated and caught up in the moment. You are closed in with secure netting on both sides and a handrail for support if needed. Best of all, the fall foliage was magnificent viewed from the bridge.

I will admit that a small section of a glass walkway, about 30 feet, you cross did give me a little pause. I looked down as I started across and quickly decided it was better looking straight ahead or off in the distance.

Some were sitting on the glass having their picture taken by a friend looking down on them to get the full effect. To each their own.

The bridge spans the distance between the peaks of McLouth, the front face of the Mountain, and Disciples Ridge, which is more on the backside of the resort. When you cross the bridge in winter you will be above one of their main terrain parks on the Ramshead slopes. It should offer some great pictures.

It’s impressive as you walk towards the two, 52-foot tall timber towers that anchor the bridge. There are the same towers on the other side of the span. It’s very secure. They weigh about 40,000 pounds each and secured with around one million pounds of concrete.

I can’t wait to experience the SkyBridge this winter walking high above the terrain park and ski slopes.

When you arrive at the Disciples Ridge side that’s where the new eight-person, high-speed lift will also be depositing skiers. It’s the first chairlift of its kind to open in the Midwest.

For more information on the bridge and ticket pricing you can log onto www.boynemountain.com/skybridge-michigan. It’s quite an attraction for our area.