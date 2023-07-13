Black Mountain Forest Recreation Area, southeast of Cheboygan, offers about 30 miles of great mountain biking and hiking trails. The trails offer glimpses of both large Black Lake on the west side and Lake Huron, about six miles away, on the east side from along the top of the 1,000 foot ridge.
It’s probably better known for its excellently groomed cross country ski trail system in winter, but the trails also cater to mountain bikers offering some long, winding scenic loops that meander up and down Black Mountain. Most of the elevation changes are less than 50 feet with a few around 100 feet. It’s as close to an actual “mountain” biking experience as you will find in the lower peninsula, and the changing views along the trail will keep you mesmerized.
I found myself stopping at many of the view points from the higher elevations to just stare out and enjoy the countryside stretching out below you, especially the limited lake views. It also offered a respite after biking up a climb on the trail system. Looming over the east side of Black Lake, home to prehistoric sturgeon, the long ridge parallels Lake Huron’s shoreline. Its serpentine ridges stretch through a transition forest of pine and hardwoods, punctuated by spring fed lakes and populated by wildlife. It’s remote, scenic and has few signs of civilization.
Black Mountain was formed by retreating glaciers around 11,000 years ago. It’s technically a glacial moraine, and one of the most prominent in the lower peninsula as it rises over 400 feet above Lake Huron. Michigan’s Natural Resources Trust Fund stepped in during the late 1980s and purchased 9,000-some acres of this striking landscape designating it as a recreation area. Part of it was once a privately owned downhill ski area (which was open during the 1960s) called Black Mountain; thus the name of the recreation area. Now abandoned, the ski area’s open slopes are part of a snowmobile/ORV staging area to access a separate network of snowmobile trails bisecting the mountain.
The individual trail system was created in 1993 primarily for skiing, but is also open to hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding during the warmer months. I did not find much evidence of horseback use. Much of the trail system is wide, almost like a two-track, because they double-track the ski trails for winter use. It’s not a single-track trail system.
There are a couple of places to stay, both near a trailhead. Chateau Lodge is right across from the northern most trailhead on Twin Lakes Road. It has an excellent restaurant and overlooks Twin Lake. Beautiful Black Lake Campground, a rustic state forest facility with sites overlooking the lake, is near the recreation area’s trailhead on Doriva Beach Road.
