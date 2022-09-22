When my Florida grandkids visited in late July I took them on a hike of the fairly new Beaver Pond Trail. It’s a great family trail with easy hiking and great views of the Boardman River and surrounding valley lands that used to be ponds, which are recovering nicely with the removal of the old Boardman and Sabin dams.

The dam pond used to have little to no recreation uses on the water, but there were always a series of trails along the western side of what used to be the pond. The Boardman River Nature Center is also just to the west of where the Sabin dam used to be. Now there is a nice 2-mile out-and-back trail along the east side of the river through what used to be the Sabin Pond. The trailhead is off Cass Road just on the east side of the bridge spanning the river.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

There are actually two trailheads, one on each side of the road. The one on the north side is a shorter hike, about 1.5 miles, but the one on the south side is my choice. It’s also where you launch a kayak or canoe to float the river. You can paddle down to the old YMCA location on the west side of the river where you can take out before having to go under South Airport road and entering the Boardman Lake. You can park on top or down on the river level. On top there is a bench that offers a panoramic view of what used to the Boardman Pond with the river now running free through it.

When I went back to hike the trail this past weekend I found people enjoying the river. One was just wading in the river enjoying the rush of the water and another was parked on the picnic table reading a book. A person was sitting on a large rock in the river with their eyes closed just enjoying the rush of water around them and the warm sun. Peaceful and tranquil were the words that immediately came to mind as I joined them for a few minutes.

The Beaver Pond Trail takes off from below immediately going under the massive bridge spanning the river and valley. My grandkids thought it was really neat walking under the bridge alongside the river.

On the north side of the road the trail quickly goes down alongside the river, but you can’t see the bridge.

It also cuts down on the time you hike along side the swift flowing river as it tumbles through the valley.

I love hiking the many trails through the valleys and along the river since the dams were removed. The Beaver Pond Trail in my opinion is one of the best because you get some astounding long views looking up and down the river as you hike along the trail.

It’s also nice that my grandkids were able to enjoy the hike finding many interesting things to look at, and the always present river dashing along the valley floor.