Ski area operators were hoping for a little better start to the season than last year when December had little natural snowfall. The dump of snow before Thanksgiving did allow the majority of northern Michigan’s ski hills to open on or before the holiday. Nighttime temperatures reaching into the mid-20s allows snowmaking to take place, which should quickly open more slopes for the season.
Many of the holdovers from the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted — there is no masking, lift lines are back to normal and restaurants at the resorts are open. Reserving your space on the ski hill ahead of time by purchasing your lift pass online will still be the best way to ensure you can ski on the day you want. Daily lift tickets will be available at some of the areas, and some will require that you purchase them ahead of time. On weekends and holidays, that may be the only way to get on the slopes. It’s best to check the resort’s webpage to be sure. Another busy season is expected, and the resorts say that season pass sales were strong once again this past fall.
Mt. Holiday will have more terrain open this winter with the reopening of its yellow lift, which has been down for a few seasons.
“Many of our younger neighborhood skiers have never been on this terrain,” said executive director Nate Noyes when I spoke with him. “We are excited to see this opening up. Not only will it offer more ski area it will cut down on the lift line for the main chair during our busy times.”
They will also be offering, in addition to the Record Eagle/Rotary Charities Introduction to Skiing annual program, a progressive Freestyle Camp this season. The Introduction to Skiing program gives 300 kids per season a chance to learn the lifelong sport, according to Noyes. Sign up for the Learn to Ski and Freestyle Camp through the ski area.
Hickory Hills added more snowmaking firepower on the slopes and extended snowmaking capabilities on the cross-country loop. They improved lighting on the cross-country trail and have a new snowmobile for grooming the trails. Hickory also has all new snowboard rental equipment available this season. For new beginner skiers they also offer the free conveyor lift up the beginner hill, and they have a two-lane sledding run that you can walk up. The lodge will be fully open this winter.
Boyne Mountain has some of the biggest news in the heartland heading into the 2022/23 season with the opening of the Sky Bridge and the Heartland’s first eight-seat, high-speed chairlift that will be serving the slopes on Disciples Ridge. It replaces two older, slower lifts and will dramatically change that area. For some time it has offered some of the best terrain on the mountain but was way underutilized. It wasn’t easy to get over there, and the slow lifts cut down on slope time. With better access it will be like discovering a whole new area, which will also have night skiing for the first time Wednesday through Saturday nights. New music, lighting and theme nights are set to enhance their tubing park.
Boyne Highlands has a new Sunkid covered conveyor lift replacing the old Wonder Carpet in the beginner area, and is opening a new Italian restaurant inside the country club of Boyne. It will be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings. Boyne is also moving to a cashless resort at both locations
Nearby Nubs Nob has all new rental equipment available this season and improved their popular cross-country trail system on both the lower and upper sections. Improvements also came to the inside dining area and an expansion of the popular Winter Garden outdoor eating area. Lift tickets can be purchased both online or at the ski area.
Crystal Mountain is adding a new intermediate/advance run called Ridge Glades, which brings the total number of runs to 59. They also added a new break building on the backside of the mountain for ski school participants on those cold winter days.
A new yurt will offer on-mountain food and drink. They also have all new rental equipment for both skiers and snowboarders, and helmets are now included with the rentals.
Lift tickets are available online, which they highly recommend to guarantee a spot on the slopes. They sold out a few days last season.
They also offer the Crystal Community Ski Club, a nonprofit organization that strives to get more kids involved in winter sports. Crystal had a record-breaking winter season last year.
Shanty Creek invested heavily with upgrades to their entire snowmaking system, and greatly enhanced the on-slope lighting systems to improve night skiing.
They launched a new sales system for rentals, lift tickets and season passes for both downhill and cross-country skiing. Everything is now available online, eliminating standing in line at the resort, and also extended ride times for dogsledding.
Caberfae Peaks added a new triple chair replacing an old double that only went halfway up the ski hill. The new lift will unload on a new third peak opening up more terrain, including a new trail and easier access to their 25-acre backcountry area. It increases uphill capacity and will decrease mid-mountain congestion on first peak terrain. They also made big improvements in the parking area.
Gaylord Treetops Resort will be open midweek to skiing and riding for the first time in a several seasons.
They will also be offering their popular Skiable Feast, a 6-kilometer cross-country trek with multiple food stations, on Saturdays in January and February and early March. Check the resort for the exact dates.
Otsego Resort, which is only open Wednesday through Sunday throughout the season, is offering what they call Bump Days on Wednesday and Thursday. A ski pass, rentals and meal specials will be $15 each. That starts Jan. 11 through the end of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.