A great way to beat the summer heat is a waterfall, and this waterfall is in the Lower Peninsula.

After spending a couple of hot days mountain biking the Black Mountain trails between Cheboygan and Rogers City I decided to stop by the nearby Ocqueoc River falls on the way home, which I hadn’t visited in several years.

On the Trails A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

The Ocqueoc Falls are the only named natural waterfalls in the Lower Peninsula, and I found out it’s the only universally accessible waterfall in the nation. Wheelchairs can now access the river and falls on a decked ramp, which was built a little more than 10 years ago. The waterfall is fed by the Ocqueoc River, which cut channels over centuries through the region’s limestone bedrock. The river cascades over three ledges and drops five feet into a pool below. This pool of water offers a great place to cool off and is very inviting on hot summer days. There were many people enjoying the river and falls when I stopped by. It’s especially inviting after mountain biking or hiking the Ocqueoc Falls pathway with loops of 3-, 5 and 6 miles.

The primary reason to visit is the falls — either to play in or just relax, look at the falls and listen to all the happy shouts and whoops of people playing in the falls on a hot day. However I highly recommend a bike ride or hike on the Bicentennial Pathway, which offers some stunning views of the river and deep valley the river has cut path through. The trail had changed quite a bit from the first time I visited here in the 1980s, and there is now a UA trail down to the waterfalls. You used to climb down a ledge to get to the falls.

The pathway has four loops ranging in distance from a little under 3 miles to around 6.5 miles. The UA trail from the parking area is hard surface with a nice board ramp leading down to falls for a nice view. You can wade right into the river and falls from a separate trail that takes you along the rocky river shore.

I like to mountain bike the long portion of the 6.5 mile trail, which offers some easy sections and some more difficult sections. The section of trail from post 1 over to post 10, which follows old two-tracks along the top of the ridge offering occasional views down into the river valley and across the valley to a tall forested ridge on the other side. For a nice hike of a little under 3 miles I recommend heading over to post 10 along the top of the ridge, take the side trail leading off the ridge down to post 3 and back to post 2 and the falls. You really get a nice feel for the river terrain as it rushes through the valley heading to Lake Huron eventually.

With all the towering hardwoods and pines, fall is also a great time to visit with the upper trail, offering exquisite views of the river valley.