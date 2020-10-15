If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The best trailhead to use is Yuba Road, which provides access to all trails. The other trailhead, on U.S. 31 provides a short half-mile round-trip trail to an overgrown overlook. It also provides access to the valley trail and other overlook. There is no access trail between the two overlooks on top of the ridge. You have to use the valley trail between them. All trails are out-and-back.

There are three benches located on the trail map, two at the overlooks and a third on the valley trail that overlooks the meadow and creek habitat. From the Yuba Road trailhead it's about a half-mile to a post marking a trail taking off to the right. It climbs about three-quarters-mile through woodlands to the overlook also reached from the upper trailhead.

It's close to a mile along the valley floor on a nicely mowed lane to where another lane takes off right heading uphill to the other overlook. The valley trail ends in less than a quarter-mile. The spur to the right proceeds up the hill in a steady climb, to the best overlook. It makes a great place to rest and drink in that panorama, especially after the climb to get there. You are a little over 100 feet above the valley floor.

Retrace your steps to the trailhead.