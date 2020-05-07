If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The trailhead is off Baatz Road north of M-72.

The main trail takes off the UA trail and winds down through a meadow and entering the forest below. At a half-mile the quarter-mile bog spur takes off the right. You pass a couple of other kettles on the way to bog overlook. The main trail continues along an old two-track that's relatively flat for about a mile with hills rising up on both sides of you, carpeted this time of year in wildflowers.

A little over a mile-and-half along the main trail you come to the beginning of the rugged mile long loop trail that climbs close to a 150 feet in elevation. You can do the loop in either direction. I like to follow the loop to the right. The two-track is a more gradual climb to the top of the loop. When the trail exits the two-track and starts back down it reminds me of hiking on trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains; narrow, winding and jaw-dropping views into steep kettles where you can't see a bottom.

Before the loop trail leaves the two-track continue following it a short distance. It runs into the end of Lanham Road and continues up a ridge for a short distance to the right. Along that ridge you catch glimpses of the rugged terrain of kettles and ridges to the north.

When you reach the end of the loop trail retrace the trail to the trailhead parking lot.