UPDATE: The Kettles Trail is currently closed until further notice because of COVID-19.
The new Kettles Trail opened last year in the Bows Lake region of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers an eye-catching display of May wildflower that I discovered hiking it last spring.
I would describe the hiking demanding, as in vigorous with some long climbs.
Its unique glacial topography includes many kettle bogs and lakes. The area contains over a dozen of the distinct kettle formations, which were caused by blocks of ice left behind by the last retreating glacier about 11,000 years ago. When the ice blocks, covered with moraines, melted, numerous kettle holes were left, which disrupted the landscape leaving behind a jumbled rugged topography; an array of ridges and mounds. This is the best example of the glacially created land forms in Michigan. Wisconsin has the Kettle Moraine State Park that covers a huge area of the state from Green Bay to the south central portion of the Badger State.
I was surprised at some of the climbs you had throughout the hike, long and at times steep. Elevation change is near 200 feet between the low point on the trail system and the trailhead parking lot. The trail, which has some backtracking, is close to 3.5 miles in length if you hike the entire system. The southern half of the system is moderate hiking with a couple of more difficult areas, but the northern loop is more challenging with a long climb included and a narrow winding descent.
It was interesting when a local weekly publication this winter had an article on places to cross-country ski around northern Michigan. It included the Kettles Trail describing it as “spilling into wooded rolling hills” and just mentioning the northern section as nothing more than “a forested loop.” It would not make a good cross-country pathway, but it could be interesting for backcountry skiing. Some of the trail is close to a 25 percent grade. Snowshoeing would be the safest way to explore in winter.
Hiking it last spring I was enjoying the display of wildflowers along the trail, stopping for pictures and sometimes just sitting drinking in the eye candy all around me. I wasn’t in a hurry and took my time, especially along the steeper sections. A quarter-mile spur trail takes you down to the edge of an expansive kettle bog, which almost looks like a small lake. It becomes a bog when the closed water ecosystem becomes acidic due to decomposing plant matter. Some kettles, which aren’t called bogs, have fresh water. Kettles have no other source for water than precipitation.
The first quarter-mile of trail from the trailhead is a universally accessible pathway to an overlook down into a kettle. The main trail splits off heading down into the kettle terrain.
I highly recommend this new trail system for a springtime hike. Just take your time. Rest along the way and enjoy the sumptuous display of spring flowers. It’s one of the best I’ve found in our region.
