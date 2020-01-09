I find beauty in all four of our annual seasons. They vary in length, but all bring something special. The best way to experience each is to get outdoors and immerse yourself in the season, especially winter.
If you’ve been operating on a three-season schedule for outdoor activities, you’re missing out on a host of things that winter has to offer. The silence and hush of the woodlands, deserted trails and beautiful snowy vistas when the woods stand out in stark contrast to other months of limited views with foliage present.
You can be as physical or laid back as you like on your outdoor excursion. Winter hiking is an option if there is a lack of snow, and when the snow does come there are the more traditional methods; snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and, the newest method for winter woodland travel, fat tire biking.
For those that haven’t had a chance to try those traditional ways to enjoy winter this Jan. 11 Winter Trails Day takes place at Timber Ridge Resort. All three activities will be available to try with free equipment and guides to show you how to use it. The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be cross-country skis, snowshoes, and fat tire winter bikes available for hitting the trails.
Members of the Vasa Ski Club will be offering introductory ski lessons and volunteers will be leading snowshoe hikes throughout the day. The fat tire bikes, from Brick Wheels and Einstein Cycles , will be available for short demo rides on the winter bike loops. Complimentary cookies and cocoa will be available in the lodge where you refuel by the fire. Timber Ridge will also have bowls of steaming chili available for purchase.
It’s been celebrated on a national scale for a quarter-century. This will mark TART’s 10th annual event.
“The event has grown in popularity over the years and we have had over 100 people participate each year the past few years,” Brian Beauchamp, Outreach and Program Director for TART, explained.
“It’s great for folks who are new to winter trail activities and want to try it for the first time. We get a lot of families with young children as well as a lot of folks who are new to the area and are interested in giving one of the activities a try before they purchase equipment.
“Over the last decade hundreds of new people have been introduced to winter sports thanks to this annual event. Living in northern Michigan it’s important to learn how to embrace winter by figuring out how to enjoy it. We’ve found the event will attract whole families, grandchildren to grandparents come out and give it a try,” he enthused.
Both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are low impact sports, and the basics are fairly easy-to-learn. With the introductory lessons you get at the event most people can pick that up in one session. Progressing is up to you, and so is how aerobic you want to be. Many are happy just being able to shuffle along on their skis and snowshoes, much like walking and about that pace.
They are having a good time and often in the company of like-minded companions. It’s all about getting outdoors, if even for a short time, to enjoy the experience and beauty of our winter environment.
Several places in our area have programs:
Shanty Creek, noon to 3 p.m., is offering free cross country skiing and snowshoeing equipment and trail passes. They also will “give tips and pointers to head you in the right direction.” Hot cocoa available afterwards.
Crystal Mountain, 1-5 p.m., is also offering complimentary cross country equipment and snowshoes and a two-hour trail pass to give them a try. Nothing about pointers or lessons. Call the Kinlochen Pro Shop to register ext. 4000 at Crystal Mountain.
Want to try a new sport? There’s no better time than Winter Trails Day to give it a try.
