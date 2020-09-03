After a first visit to view the new Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve in Kalkaska County, which opened to the public last month, was for me the essence of northern Michigan.
This large 1,288-acre parcel of land, the former Boy Scout Camp Tapico, surrounds spring-fed Grass Lake, with a mixture of forests, open meadows, kettle-hole ponds, wetlands, even a mile of the north branch of the Manistee River. The fact that the property has a near complete lack of invasive species makes it truly northern Michigan. The quality of native vegetation is considered exceptional, according to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, making it extremely valuable as a public preserve.
What struck me was the beauty of the pristine blue lake surrounded by an equally pristine forest with wetlands interspersed between as you proceed around the lake, which is often in view. The blending of blue waters, green forest and a blue sky dotted with fleecy white clouds reflected in the lake as they passed over was “pure” northern Michigan.
There are around six miles of trails ranging from old two-tracks, forest roads and new trails, which are available for hiking, biking and snowshoeing and cross country skiing in winter. The terrain is extremely flat and the biking and hiking is easy.
You park just off Grass Lake Road (dirt), go around a locked gate and follow the drive to the south end of the lake. There’s a bench to enjoy the full length lake view and nearby a fishing dock and an amphitheater where I presume they will hold occasional programs once things are more normal. There’s also a restroom available.
On the east side of the lake you can follow the two-track offering more lake views that leads to a couple of scenic spots along the lake with benches, a picnic shelter with multiple tables and a restroom. On the west side of the lake they have built a nice graveled walkway through wetlands that leads to more stunning bench views along that side of the lake.
It’s around a 2-mile trek up either side of Grass Lake and return.
I hiked back along the east side of the lake to a bench with a jaw-dropping lake view where I spent about a half-hour in a shaded spot on a bench drinking it in, watching occasional clouds float over and my golden-doodle Lulu cavort in the lake chasing sticks that I threw in for her. She was on a leash as we hiked.
It just doesn’t get much better.
Kudos to GTRLC for their valiant effort in saving this sprawling piece of land from sure development.
The herculean effort took four years and nearly $4 million donated dollars to keep it available as public domain and out of developers’ hands.
In addition to a couple of large donations from the Woollam and Milock families, many former Boy Scouts who learned camping here over the many years it was a Scout camp also made contributions.
