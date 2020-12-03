It’s something I’m thankful for all the time — this year more than ever — and that’s our bountiful outdoor trails, preserves and state forests. A safe place to get away and hike, mountain bike and soon cross country ski and snowshoeing.
You still need to be observant about social distancing and avoiding sometimes packed trailheads, which can mean packed trails. When I’ve come across trailhead parking areas spilling over, I just head to another area for my outing. We have so many to choose from around the Grand Traverse region, it normally doesn’t take long to reach an alternative choice.
I try to get out four or five days a week during all seasons — well maybe not quite as often in winter. The older I get the less I like really cold days. Point is that we have a wonderful playground for getting outside where we can feel safe and be socially distanced. Many times I see no one on an outing in the woods, or along the lakeshore. When I do it’s easy to avoid being close with a friendly “hello,” or wave as we pass.
Being outside allows me to dampen all the bad news and mayhem running around in my head. I’m into the moment enjoying the ambiance of the environment with my goldendoodle Lulu in tow. When they talk about “forest bathing” it is real, a calming environment that appeals to your many senses.
It’s the certain way the wind feels on my face and just the way a favorite old flannel shirt feels on my back. It’s the anticipation that bubbles up inside you when you start getting dressed for an outside outing. As I’m pulling on my hiking boots, biking shoes or cross-country skiing shoes my dog lays by my feet wagging her tail looking up at me, also in anticipation. The sight of skis and snowshoes hanging on the wall in my garage, my mountain bikes lined up on a rack always bring to mind recent outings and those to come.
Out on the trail it can be something as simple as raindrops clinging to pine needles after a summer shower, pine trees coated in white shawls after a good snowfall, and dancing sunlight filtering through trees that appeal to my senses.
In the Sand Lakes Quiet Area it could be a lone set of cross-country ski tracks crossing one of the small wilderness lakes that dot the area and lie between trails. Snowshoe tracks through the woods always make me smile. The smell of wood smoke rising from a cabin chimney always takes me up north reminding me of past deer hunts with friends. I no longer deer hunt, but still enjoy infrequently stopping by my friend’s cabin during firearms deer season. For me it was more the camaraderie than actually hunting.
I’ve enjoyed meeting people along trails in past years and am hopeful that in the future we can communicate more than just a friendly wave as we pass. A few years ago while hiking on Alligator Hill I came across a family visiting from Japan. They didn’t speak much English, but we managed to communicate about the trails and scenery from the overlook. I offered to take their picture, and one of them offered to take my picture. He took several shots and got the best picture of myself and Lulu that I have.
Many of us take advantage of getting outside and enjoying our up north environment. We feel the tug and indulge our senses and soul. If you haven’t spent much time trekking area trails, lace up some hiking boots, grab a camera and go. The world will never be quite the same again as you explore the many undiscovered outdoor morsels that I hope delight you as they do me.
