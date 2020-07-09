More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

Since I didn't want to encounter crowds, for both safety concerns and figuring the experience would be best enjoyed individually, I visited on a week day in early June and had it all to myself. I chose the eastern most trailhead, which is just north of Afton off M-68. About six-miles east of I-75 turn north on Quarry Road. In a half-mile turn west on Dunn Road, and another half-mile to the preserve trailhead marked by a sign. The trail begins beyond the locked gate in the parking area. I passed only a mother and daughter headed back to the megaphone as I hiked out.

You begin at signpost 20 and a mile back to the megaphone, which is near signpost 12. I chose to take a longer way to get more river views along the hike. I went to post 21 and over to posts 14 through 13, which was around two-and-half miles. There were a couple of nice river views from high bluffs south of post 17 and 13, quick out-and-back hikes.

When you approach the 10-foot-long audio device nestled in among the trees overlooking the valley you can't help but feel awe. The beautiful finished structure made of polished, treated lumber took my breath away as I just stared at it for a good minute. Beautifully handcrafted. Crawling inside and forest listening was the “icing on the cake.”

After experiencing the phone it's just a short hike to a bench overlooking a panoramic view of a horseshoe bend in the river and lush, green valley stretching out below you. Another place to just sit and enjoy an increidble vista. From there it's about a mile over to the historic Andreae stone cabin located on the river and a foot bridge crossing the river to the cabin. Along the way you pass a couple of scenic sites, one on the river and another overlook from a high bluff. From there it's about a mile-and-half return along the upper trails to the trailhead parking area on Dunn Road.