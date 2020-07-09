A “nature megaphone,” big enough to sit in, is being discovered in northern Michigan, and it’s believed to be the only one in North America.
Located in the Agnes S. Andreae Nature Preserve just east of I-75 near Indian River, part of the Little Traverse Conservancy, it was placed about a year ago. The idea came from Conservancy staff member Charles Dawley, who saw it online, and it was constructed by a Petoskey High School Building Trades class. Nature megaphones have first appeared in Europe in Estonia.
When I first learned about the megaphone this spring I had to schedule a trip up there to check it out. This was going to take “forest bathing” to a whole new level.
It is a bit of a drive, around 90 miles, which I found worth it to view this incredible structure and hike the trails in the Andreae Nature Preserve and the adjoining Boyd Banwell Nature Preserve. The trails, mostly easy hiking, offer about 5 miles between the two preserves with many scenic overlooks of the swift flowing Pigeon River. It’s one of Michigan’s Wild Scenic Rivers, and views from trails along high banks definitely support the designation.
“The interest was high last summer and fall after it was first installed,” said Kieran Fleming, Conservancy Director, when I spoke with him recently. “We have trail counters on our conservancy trails. We definitely saw an increase last year, and again this spring with virus stay at home orders. It was the busiest spring we’ve ever experienced on our trails. Now with hot weather and water temperatures warming up it’s about normal trail traffic as people head to the lakes and beaches.
“We’ve been very pleased with the addition of the megaphone and interest created in both it and the conservancy,” he added. “We placed it in a destination that requires a little bit of hiking to get to. We wanted people to experience the beauty of the preserves as well.”
It’s about a 1-mile hike back to the megaphone from any of three trailheads you can start from. The structure is nestled into a picturesque wooded ridge overlooking an open valley below and forested hills on the far side.
The idea behind the design is that it amplifies sounds filtering into the large opening allowing you to concentrate on listening. You climb into the structure, sit quietly and listen. It amplified songbirds chirping. I could clearly hear leaves rustling around the structure, which I assumed to be little critters moving around after I disappeared in the cone.
“Early morning and early evening hours are the best time to visit for more bird and wildlife activity. It’s also best to visit on a light wind day,” Fleming concluded.
If the uniqueness doesn’t intrigue you to visit, remember it’s believed to be the only “nature megaphone” in North America. That and hiking along one of northern Michigan’s wild, unspoiled rivers was reason enough for me.
