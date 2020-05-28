More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

In Vanderbilt head east on Sturgeon Valley Road about 10 miles to the trailhead parking area on the right just after crossing the Pigeon River. The trail begins at the back of the campground across the road. The campground is temporarily closed due to the virus, but trails aren't closed.

There are three small loops that total about a mile-and-half between signposts 1-4, much of it along the river. For the long loop head towards signpost 5 from 3, which leads to the 6 and 10 mile loops. The trail heads away from the river for a while. It climbs a wooded ridgeline passing the Pigeon River Country Forest headquarters before dropping down through another closed campground and crossing the river on a bridge. Campers have created a pool by stacking up rocks in the river over a period of time. A couple of girls who were hiking waded in the pool as I passed.

The six mile loop breaks off here at signpost 6. The trail climbs a steep ridge and rejoins the long trail at signpost 12 after heading across the highlands for a little over a mile-and-half. For the long loop head over to signpost 7. An alternate trail to post 8 breaks off to form an 11-mile loop; not a good mountain biking option. Continue towards signpost 9 on the 10-mile loop. You have a long, steep climb up to post 10 after passing a nice lake. A side spur leads you a short distance to a panoramic view looking out over the Grass Lake valley and distant hills 20 miles away. It makes a great place to sit on the bench and enjoy the eye-pleasing view while catching your breath. At least that's what I do.

At post 11 the High Country Pathway loop heads north and you head on around to post 12 with a nice long downhill cruise ahead of you. Along the way you pass a couple of beautiful small lakes that often contain beaver lodges. It's a little over a mile from the end when you head on from post 12. Near the end you will encounter a long wooden walkway, about two-tenths-mile, over an extensive bog. It's narrow and I walk my bike.