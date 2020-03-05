Having spent over 40 years hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing our winter trails I have my favorites, those trails I frequent more then others.
And, over that amount of years the playlist can change over time.
Last summer I tried a couple of old trails that I used to visit often, but hadn’t been in years. The experience was extremely disappointing, the trails, Wakeley Lake on Forest Service land and Higgins Lake State Park had been allowed to deteriorate.
Wakeley Lake you couldn’t even get around for fallen trees over the pathway. The state park forest had been cut over leaving the exposed trail in poor shape as well as taking down a couple of century old landmarks.
Sometimes, like this winter, I discover a new trail that quickly elevates itself to the top of that list.
The ridgeline trail at the new Maplehurst Natural Area that opened this past summer in the highlands above Torch Lake has become a personal favorite this winter, especially on sunny days.
The bright blue waters of Torch Lake glimmer through trees along the forested ridge creating a pleasant contrast with the dark trees and snow covered landscape.
Stately old trees surround the parking area and trailhead, which is one of the higher points around the area, well over 200 feet above Lake Michigan.
If it’s a clear day you can catch a distant glimpse of Elk Lake and Grand Traverse Bay. Looking south you see scenic Lake Maplehurst with trails leading down through a snow covered meadow to the frozen lake.
Another trail heads off across a long open meadow that goes to the back of the property.
The 389-acre property offers ample opportunity for all three winter disciplines; snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and plain old hiking if the trails are well worn in.
You probably want to restrict your skiing to trails along the edge of the long open meadow, which is over a mile to the back portion, and down to Lake Maplehurst.
The terrain is mostly flat to gently rolling. You feel sequestered back in the undisturbed meadow. There’s kind of muffled silence as the only noise will likely be your skis softly swishing through soft snow.
The trails along the forested ridgeline would be more difficult for skiing, not impossible but lots of quick ups and downs and turns.
It flows along hugging the bent and folded ridge. I prefer the slower pace of snowshoeing or hiking so I can enjoy the many changing views instead of worrying about the ever-changing terrain. It’s a nice trek of around 3.5 miles and plenty of views to keep you occupied.
The number of new trails and preserves that have opened over just the last 20 years is amazing, mostly thanks to our conservancies.
Kudos to Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, Leelanau Conservancy, and Little Traverse Conservancy for all that they have preserved for now and future generations.
Keep adding to that playlist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.