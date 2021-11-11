Rifle hunting deer season begins in a little under a week, and the woods are one place non-hunters shouldn’t be.

Your safety is the main reason, but, respect for the hunters, who only have a narrow window of time to enjoy their sport, is another good reason. Non-hunters have the rest of the year to pursue their outdoor interests.

Fortunately there are several attractive outdoor venues that don’t allow hunting and therefore are safe to hike and bike through the rest of the month.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

Maplehurst Natural Area, one of the newer areas opened by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, is non-hunting and offers a few miles of trails that can provide a good workout depending on trail choice.

The natural area opened just a couple of years ago. November is a wonderful month to get out along the ridge trails that offer jaw-dropping views of Torch Lake’s bright blue waters through the trees with the leaves down. Spring through late October you barely catch a glimpse of blue through the thick mantle of leaves.

Another bit of good news is that the Stream Trail now has a bridge over the stream. It wasn’t ideal for mountain bikers before, because crossing the stream wasn’t easy — i.e. tiptoeing over rocks pushing a bike. I got wet more than once. Now you can ride right across.

The Stream Trail is my favorite section of trail in the preserve. It offers intriguing views into deep chasms and ravines as the trail often hugs the side of the ridge with deep drop-offs along the outside. It keeps you on the edge of your pedals. I’ll stop every so often just to appreciate the view, trying to see the bottom of the chasms, looking through trees at the mesmerizing views of the lake. When I’m pedaling my focus is on the trail, which is seldom straight flowing along the irregular shaped, bent and folded ridges.

The GTRLC trail builders did an excellent job contouring flowing trails into the ridge banks. You have more than a 200-foot elevation change when you leave the trailhead meadow area on top and end up briefly on Torch Lake Drive below. The trail cuts through the bottom of an old downhill ski area that closed in the mid-1950s. You can see where the day lodge was located as you ride through.

The 140-acre Grand Traverse Natural Area in the tall hills on the west side of the city offers nice hiking trails with grand views as an added bonus. Trails, some covered with woodchips, wander up, down, and around wooded hillsides, cross streams, and skirt meadows and wetlands. They are well marked with signposts at intersections with maps and colored arrows posted along the trails.

There’s a plethora of hiking trails in Hickory Hills and Hickory Meadows. Stroll through the large meadow, or hike up into the wooded hills for some wonderful panoramic views of West Bay and the city far below. It’s a good climb, but worth it for scene-stealing views.

The Grand Traverse Natural Education Reserve offers a few miles of interesting trails that overlook the Boardman River now flowing free with the dam removals. Trailheads are located at Oleson Bridge and Lone Pine off Keystone Road and the Nature Center off Cass Road. You can often spot wildlife — especially waterfowl — along these short hikes.

Pelizzari Natural Area is located at the base of Old Mission Peninsula. Trails flow around an old orchard and remnant farm fields, through upland hardwood forests and a section of old growth hemlock forest above East Shore Drive and East Bay. Scenic and peaceful best describe this hike.

Brown Bridge Quiet Area offers several miles of trails from easy to strenuous.

Trails meander along a ridge with a couple of overlooks of the Boardman River snaking through the valley. You can also hike down along the river and through some of the wetland areas bordering the river. There is no deer hunting allowed in the core area Trails fan out from the two trailheads off Ranch Rudolf Road and the one on Brown Bridge Road.

For mountain bikers, miles of flowing woodland trails meander over hill and dale at Hanson Hills near Grayling. Part of the Hanson Game Preserve, no hunting is allowed. There are several trail combinations and difficulty levels that cater to both mountain bikers and hikers.