If you watch the Golf Channel, which until recently was about the only live sports on television, you’ve probably seen the Forest Dunes Golf Club commercials touting their new course, Tom Doak’s The Loop.
The new Loop 18-hole layout uses the same 18 greens incorporated into a routing that plays clockwise one day and counterclockwise the next day. The commercial states, “Play the new Loop course one day, spend the night, and play it for the first time the next day.”
The course, which opened to rave reviews, has proven very popular with the golfing community.
This also applies to the popular Single Track Trail, which has a trailhead off Supply Road. The riding direction for the trail was just reversed in July after almost two decades of being one direction. It feels like riding a new trail. If you haven’t ridden it since the first week of July, it will feel like riding it for the first time.
The scenery was new. I didn’t know what to expect as I rode around corners, up and down hills. At times I had trouble figuring out exactly where I was, which after 20 years of riding the trail the same direction I always knew. It just added new spice to the ride and kept it really interesting. I really enjoyed discovering how the terrain rode in the opposite direction.
In speaking with Tom White, trail coordinator and builder for the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, I learned that this has been in the planning stages for about four years, about the time they started rerouting deteriorated sections of the old trail.
“Our goal was to redo the old trail, making it a better riding trail and improving the maintenance and sustainability of the trail. One of the ways to do that is to reverse the direction of the trail on an annual basis, which will occur now each year,” he pointed out. “This will help smooth out the trail and make maintaining it an easier task.
“The old trail wasn’t well designed. It was basically set up to travel in one direction with no thought to wear and tear on the trail over time. Now the trail for the most part is complete. We have a couple of reroute sections we are completing in August,” the longtime NMMBA trail builder explained. “The first responses I’ve heard have been positive. Riders seem to like the changes, and most say that’s like discovering a new trail.”
He also pointed out that the 4-mile Stombolis loop, which I did a column on last summer, is still two-directional at this time. The access for Strombolis is about halfway between signposts 6 and 5. It takes off to the left from the STT. When the reroutes are completed there will be close to 20 miles of single track trail to enjoy. In my opinion it’s some of the best single track trails in our region.
The trail is well marked with directional and “wrong way” signs posted at all intersections to make sure riders maintain the proper course of travel.
