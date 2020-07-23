I’ve always enjoyed hiking the North Country Trail throughout our region as it winds north along the Manistee River, continues through the Jordan River valley, climbing to the Skyline Trail above Petoskey and following the Bear River valley through the city. The views along the many miles of trail throughout northwestern Lower Michigan are considered some of the finest within the 1,100 miles of NCT in the Wolverine State.
Among the numerous “eye candy” views you come across hiking the North Country Trail high ridges, one of my favorite vistas is the Red Hill Lookout high above the Manistee River valley. It offers a sweeping bird’s-eye view of the Tippy Dam Pond impediment and river valley stretching for 20 or so miles to tall hills on the other side. It’s enticing throughout the summer, but a beautiful, sunny fall day can really enhance the vista.
One of the things that I like about this location is that it’s kind of obscure and not as well known as other overlooks in our region that often draw large crowds, like Highbanks Rollaway, Jordan River Valley overlook, the Skyline Trail and Bear River valley. The lack of a crowd has as much to do with the effort required to get to this view point as anything else.
Unlike Rollaway and Jordan River Valley overlooks you can’t drive to within a few 100 feet of this view point. Even the Skyline Trail that does require some hiking is nowhere near the effort required to get up to Red Hill Lookout. That means once I get up there I can stretch out, relax under a shade tree and not worry about being trampled by others wanting to get a selfie looking out into the valley. Just more relaxed and peaceful, especially this summer when I’m trying to avoid crowds. What you see more of here are backpackers heading up the trail. The 20-mile loop formed by the NCT and Manistee River Trail is one the most popular backpacking routes in the Lower Peninsula.
The best trailhead to use is the Upper Manistee trailhead located off Coates Highway just west of Red Bridge. It’s a trailhead for both trails. The NCT heads north along the west side of the river and the Manistee River Trail heads north along the east side of the river. It’s a little over one-and-half miles from the trailhead up to Red Hill Lookout, or a round-trip of about three-and-quarter-miles. The rugged climb is over 350 feet of elevation change. You end up at a little over 1,100 feet above sea level once you reach Red Hill, which is near the location of an old fire tower from the 1920s. It’s gone, but some of the framework still exists. That gives you some idea of the overlook that it was the location of a fire tower used to observe miles and miles of Manistee National Forest landscape.
Pick a nice day, pack a lunch, camera and binoculars and enjoy the view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.