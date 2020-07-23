If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The parking area, which is marked with a sign, is on the north side of Coates Highway shortly after crossing Red Bridge heading west. Signs and maps are posted at the trailhead.

From the parking area, a trail quickly leads to a split where the Manistee River Trail heads one way and a marked spur heads up to intersect the NCT. It's a steep climb up a ridge to join the multi-state trail that winds 4,600 miles from the New York/Vermont border through the Wolverine State to the middle of North Dakota. Once you intersect the NCT you continue to climb, but not as steeply and you start to get peaks down into the valley through the trees. You only occasionally get a glimpse of the river, because it's so far below you.

Eventually as the trail starts to level off you intersect a junction with a sign posted “Red Hill Lookout.” The lookout is a 200 yards or so up a short quick climb. The area between the sign and lookout is often used by backpackers for camping. It makes a great spot with an outstanding view only steps away. The spot where the old fire tower stood is about a quarter-mile on up the trail. It's marked by old footings. There really isn't a distant view from this location. The tower would have provided that. It was high enough to look over the forest for great distances during its heyday.