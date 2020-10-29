Some Octobers we have been blessed with almost summer-like warmth for getting outside on area trails to view the fall color show.
Not this year.
It looks like we may be headed for earlier winter weather than normal, and, if you’re a snow lover, the La Nina forecast for this winter bodes well for winter activities.
Living in northern Michigan most of us continue our outdoor forays through fall and into winter. We just dress for the season and continue hiking and biking on area trails. It would be appropriate to wear some orange or other bright colors so you stand out. Rifle season doesn’t start until Nov. 15, but hunters are already in the woods bow hunting and grouse hunting.
This summer and early fall have seen some trail improvements taking place at a couple of nearby areas, GO-REC and Muncie Lakes Pathway, and additional new trail added at the very popular Maplehurst Natural Area. It’s a good time to check them out before hunting season. All are popular with both hikers and mountain bikers.
The good news is that the large 500-acre GO-REC preserve is hunting-free with signs posted at all trail entrances off of Ranch Rudolf Road and from their trailhead parking area off of Hobbs Highway. The trails are now well marked with red and blue blazes on trees and etched into the ground making them much easier to follow. There’s about 4 miles of trails meandering around the acreage between the roads. Crossing Ranch Rudolf Road the red trail soon joins the Boardman River Trail. Go right on the BRT and you quickly enter Brown Bridge Quiet Area, also hunting-free. Go left and in about .75 miles the red trail again heads left, cross back over Ranch Rudolf Road and eventually joins blue trail spurs.
They ask that you register when you are using the trails by signing on an app posted at the trailhead with your smart phone. If you don’t have one you can go online and register before heading to the trailhead.
Muncie Lakes Pathway now has a new trail that skirts the lakes between signposts 6 and 7. Recent high water had left much of that trail under water and unusable, which made it particularly hard to groom for cross-country skiing in the winter. The reroute is recent and needs hikers and bikers to use it and tramp it down before winter.
The new trail takes off from the old trail just after the bench on the hill overlooking the lake. It offers a more pleasing view of the lake as it heads downhill, and that 90-degree turn at the bottom — almost impossible to make on skis — has been rounded and much easier now. It continues along the hill above the lake until it rejoins the old trail as it heads up hill away from the lake. The total distance is less than a half-mile, but a big improvement for trail users.
Maplehurst Natural Area has added an additional 2.5 miles of trail that meanders across new ridges and down into what was once the base lodge area for the old ski area that existed here in the 1950s. There is nothing there now but an open area. It’s interesting to try and imagine where the lodge set and the lifts, rope tows and a J-bar, ran up the hill. It’s actually easier to see the old lift line paths from the top where another trail skirts the ridge.
The trail is much like the first one that opened last year. It provides dramatic drop offs as it snakes along the ridges before dropping down along Torch Lake Drive and the entrance to the forgotten ski area. On top it skirts an open meadow before making its descent. The climb back up from the entrance is close to 200 feet, but doesn’t feel like it with the flow style trail created by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. It’s their second in the region with Glacial Hills being the first. With the new loop there is now close to 5 miles of trails in the natural area.
