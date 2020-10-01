More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

It's about a two-hour drive from Traverse City over to Atlanta. About four miles north of the village on M-33 you take off to the west on Rouse Road. It's about another four miles over to where the HCP crosses the road and heads up the flank of the Rattlesnake Hills. You pass Elk Ridge Golf Course on the way. Blue tipped wooden slats mark the crossing and blue paint splotches as well as blue triangles on trees mark the trail.

It's fairly easy to follow for the most part, but sometimes you have to look around for the trail markings to make sure your heading in the right direction. A few two-tracks also cut through the area. The hike up the first hill is fairly easy. It's the hike up the second hill that's the most grueling of the climbs on the way up. The third hill tops out at a little over 1200 feet above sea level, about 300 feet above the surrounding area.

The hike back down is a little easier and quicker getting back to your vehicle even though it still involves some climbing for those other two hills on the way down.