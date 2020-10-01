I’ve always been willing to climb a northern Michigan hill for a good view, and discovered many years ago that Rattlesnake Hills offers one of the best fall views in the northern Lower Peninsula. However, it was the name that first intrigued me.
I mean who wouldn’t be curious about a place dubbed Rattlesnake Hills?
When I first saw the name after moving up here 40 years ago I quickly added it to the various places that I wanted to hike. Not necessarily to find a massasauga rattlesnake, which I did think would be a plus. I had also read that it offered a panoramic vista from the top. It’s a portion of the High Country Pathway (HPC) circling 77-some miles around the Pigeon River Country State Forest, which is along its southern edge just northwest of Atlanta.
Before my first trip to hike the trail, probably around 30 years ago, I called the Gaylord DNR Field Office to speak with their wildlife biologist, who was Brian Mastenbrook at the time. He told me that the snake was probably still in the area, but seldom seen.
“At one time early settlers must have seen a pretty good population of them in that area. They typically hibernate in swamps and wetland systems adjoining upland areas,” he told me. “The area has been called that as far back as I can remember. There are still populations scattered around Lower Michigan, but the species has dwindled. Consider yourself lucky if you spot one.”
Adult massasauga rattlesnakes are thick bodied and can be 18 to 30-inches long. They are brown to grayish color with large brown blotches on their back and smaller lighter brown patches on their sides. Not considered aggressive they avoid humans, but it’s still best to give them wide berth and quickly seek attention if bitten. Like all rattlesnakes the venom is poisonous.
I didn’t find a massasauga on that first trip, but did find what I consider one of the most breathtaking fall overlooks in the Lower Peninsula. The hike to the top of the Hills isn’t easy, but it’s not a long hike. About a three mile hike out and back, and you pass another couple of nice views along the way. You pass over two hills before reaching the top of the third hill for that treasured vista.
From the top of the third hill, a bald knob, the view stretches as far as the eye can see.
It’s a 180-degree panoramic scene that unfolds from the southwest to the northwest. Long deep valleys and ridgelines blend into an endless horizon of colorful forest laid out below you.
It’s one of the most beautiful landscapes that I’ve encountered among my many, many hikes around the Lower Peninsula.
I will sit for a long time just enjoying that view, especially after the effort it takes getting up there.
The only thing that could have made it better would have been hearing bugling elk in the valleys below, which I didn’t.
Fall would be the time to possibly hear them.
