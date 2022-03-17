March is a great time for chasing waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula.

The UP has over 80-some named waterfalls scattered across its rugged landscape, and Black River Road, a National Scenic Byway, located at the western end of the peninsula near Bessemer, offers five beautiful falls within a three-mile stretch. All can be easily accessed via snowshoes or hiking boots depending on the trail conditions, but some of the climbs up and down the steps to viewing platforms for the falls can be somewhat strenuous and dangerous if ice covered.

Since they are located within the Ottawa National Forest I thought a stop at the Ranger District Office would be prudent.

“March is a great time of year to visit the falls,” said the female ranger on duty. “They’ve had all winter for the ice to be built up, and now with daytime temperatures starting to warm a little and longer daylight hours, viewing becomes a more pleasant. This is as fine a collection of waterfalls within a short distance as you’ll find in the Midwest.”

She did warn that icy conditions existed on the stairways to the viewing platforms, and that extreme caution should be exercised. It’s best to put ice traction cleats on your boots for the stairs. Don’t try to go up and down the stairs on snowshoes. That would be an accident waiting to happen.

The falls — Conglomerate, Potawatomi, Gorge, Sandstone and Rainbow — are located about a half-mile apart starting 12 miles north of U.S. 2. Each fall has a designated parking area, except for Potawatomi and Gorge, which are less than a quarter-mile apart and share one.

Distances from the parking areas to the falls along designated trails range from about a quarter-mile up to a mile. The most strenuous viewing platform stairs are found at Conglomerate, Sandstone and Rainbow falls.

Take a camera and a picnic lunch and plan on spending the majority of the day exploring all five falls.

Each is distinctively different and worth taking time to explore and enjoy. Winter adds its own blend of beauty and mystique to each location.

Big Snow Country, as the locals call the western end of the UP, also offers some great cross-country skiing trails at nearby Wolverine Trails and Advance Backwoods Retreat (ABR), which are located between Wakefield and Ironwood.