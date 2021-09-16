A few weeks ago my outdoor column was about hiking the North Country Trail from Dollar Lake trailhead on Supply Road along the north branch of the Boardman River.

This column is about a hike south from the same trailhead that passes alluring Dollar Lake on its way across highlands and valleys to the Boardman River.

It’s around a 4.5 mile hike out-and-back utilizing both the NCT and Muncie Lakes Pathway. The trail offers some hills and a couple of elevation changes around 100 feet. The trail does a nice job of snaking across the hills with plenty of switchbacks avoiding any straight up and down challenges with tough climbs. The trail is mountain bikeable, but there is quite a bit of sand along trails near the lake.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

I don’t know of any other trails along the upper river that you can combine with a stroll along a beautiful northern Michigan lake. Dollar Lake is the essence of an “up north” lake completely surrounded by woodlands and no homes or cottages nearby. There is a bench when the trail first arrives along the lake looking across it. I always stop here to sit for a few minutes, just thankful for the opportunity to enjoy the stunning view. I’ll often see waterfowl and occasionally an eagle flying over.

As you continue along the lake you’ll see it’s also popular with ORV’s. Several dirt two-tracks leading into the southwestern side of the lake. You quickly cross all the tracks, and once you start up into the wooded hills the two-tracks are gone. The trail is well marked with both signs along it and blue blazes on trees. Just pay attention since it is a little confusing with all the ORV trails.

Terrell's Trail Notes The Dollar Lake trailhead is off Supply Road about a quarter-mile west of the Williamsburg Road intersection. The NCT takes off on the west side of the parking area. This is also a staging area for ORV's. The trail drops down to the lake over the first quarter-mile, and the scenic bench view comes up quickly. Within the first half-mile you pass through the ORV mess of tracks and enjoy a beautiful trail through woodlands across ridges and down to the river. It's approximately a mile on the NCT over to where you intersect the pathway. You take off on the MLP to the left and follow it down to the river and signpost 9 where you also find the bench along the river. After enjoying the river view and possibly watching watercraft float by you make the mile trek back up the ridge to post 10. Take a short hike over to post 8 and head west back towards post 9. In about three-quarters-mile you intersect the NCT, which you follow north back to Dollar Lake and the trailhead shortly after. You are on the North Country Trail for 2 miles, out-and-back, and 2.5 miles for the Muncie Lakes Pathway loop.

The NCT continues through wooded uplands until you come to a broad valley between ridges. It’s a scenic spot along the trail looking down into the valley and open grasslands. Occasionally deer can be spotted grazing along the edges of the forest. It’s about a 100-foot drop into the valley and an equal climb up the other side. The NCT intersects the MLP on top, which will take you down to the Boardman River and back up.

As you come off the ridge on the MLP, before you take the last plunge down to river, there is a faint trail leading to the left along the ridge. It’s just a short walk over to an old bench sitting on a bluff above the river with a “drop your jaw” view of the river curling along the bluff below you. There’s also a bench down along the river when you make the final drop.

This is a nice hike three seasons of the year; spring for wildflowers, summer for the lake and river, and fall for breathtaking color along the hike. In winter it won’t work for snowshoeing. They groom the MLP for cross country skiing, but you wouldn’t want to cross-country ski the NCT over to where they join. You could do just a 2-mile winter snowshoe hike out to where it joins the MLP and return. The trailhead is cleared during winter, because it is a snowmobile staging area as well.