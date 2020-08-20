Places To Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

From the parking lot head through the gate. The paved road quickly turns to dirt proceeding ahead. When you reach the store building at an intersection head right past the building. The two-track heads out into the hinterland for a little over a mile before reaching the wells on the south side of the property and the blue and red trails intersect and cross it at various times.

To reach the beginning of red trail you head up a two-track that takes off main road at signs marked “cottages.” Follow it past cottages and amphitheater. Trail begins with red blaze on tree by disc golf course.

Get out and explore this beautiful piece of property on foot or by mountain bike. You'll wonder where you are at times, but who cares. Enjoy the experience and scenery of this diverse countryside. You'll eventually come out somewhere recognizable.

When you reach Ranch Rudolf Road on a well road cross over and in a short distance you will join the Boardman River Trail as it flows along a ridge high above the river valley for more miles.