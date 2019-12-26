If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

Forbush Corners is located just east of I-75 about eight miles north of Grayling on CR-612.

There's close to 30 kilometers of groomed trail, and if that's not enough you can access the Weary Legs trail that's part of the Hartwick Pines State Park seven-and-half-mile groomed cross country system. Lots of miles available, and all groomed.

The Flatlands Trail leads to all other trails as it departs the day lodge. It's also the snowmaking trail. Future plans call for lighting this trail for night skiing. The easiest trails are Pancake and Green Trails, which are right off the day lodge. They are about 5 kilometers long. If you want difficult on the west side trails try Lil Stinker and Screamer. Back 40 is 5 kilometers of up and down trail that will provide a good workout without scaring you on the downhills. You also connect with the Hartwick Pines trail system from the west side trails.

If you want thrills and plenty of hills head over to the east side trails and tackle Rollercoaster, everything the name implies, and Badlands. Lil Coaster is a miniature version of those two. There's close to 20 kilometers between these two bad boys.

Forbush Corners is open Thursday through Monday, and the trails are groomed daily. If you like groomed cross country skiing and lots of variety in the trail systems this, in my opinion, is arguably some of the best around the Great Lakes.