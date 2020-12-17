We saw a surge this summer and fall in people out hiking and mountain biking on our woodland trails with trailhead parking areas sometimes full.
I fully expect that to continue into winter, and look for that to translate into an increase of snowshoeing participants.
The reasons that drove the hiking increase the past few months aren’t changing. The pandemic is still with us, a lot of people will still be working from home, no longer traveling and getting stir crazy. The appeal of the outdoors, fresh northern Michigan air in your face, and a trek on an isolated forested trail will be strong this winter.
Snowshoeing is the easiest way to explore our woodlands and there are numerous trails to investigate and enjoy. It’s winter’s way to continue hiking, walking, exploring and just making ourselves feel good. For me, that lasts from the anticipation of getting started, enjoying the woodlands and silent beauty of winter, and finally a nice afterglow on the way home.
It’s literally the fastest growing snow sport today. More than 6 million people across the nation will strap on a pair of snowshoes and take a hike this winter. Many will be trying it for the first time, because it’s the easiest wintertime activity to get into and least expensive, as far as equipment. There isn’t much of a learning curve to get started.
“The most difficult aspect of snowshoeing is putting them on. With simple direction that’s overcome in a few minutes, and today the snap-on buckles for snowshoes eliminates all the straps you once had to secure. Snowshoeing is very much like walking with a wider stance. After a few steps you will have it down,” Tim Brick, owner of Brick Wheels where they sell and rent snowshoes, once told me.
Progressing is up to you, and as for physical conditioning, that’s also up to you.
Many people never get beyond slowly shuffling along on their snowshoes at a slow deliberate pace. But, they still have a good time, often in the company of similar companions.
“Snowshoeing appeals to a wide range of participants often spanning generations,” according to Brick. “It’s low impact and a great option for our older generation, which keeps growing. They are getting exercise and enjoying the outdoors. Those that want a faster paced, more rugged workout can get that by varying the trails, terrain and intensity for their winter outing. People jog on the trails with the smaller snowshoes made for that purpose.”
If you want to try the sport out before investing in a pair of snowshoes the cost is fairly nominal, about $15 to $20 daily. If you decide to purchase a pair be prepared to pay around $100 to $150 and up for good snowshoes. Timber Ridge Resort also rents snowshoes for $25 per outing.
Winter Trails Day, which is normally held by TART at Timber Ridge the first or second Saturday in January, is up in the air at this point, according to Brian Beauchamp, outreach and program director for TART. They always offer free snowshoes and guided hikes during the day, which is a great way to try snowshoeing for the first time.
Keep checking their website www.traversetrails.org for the latest information.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has canceled their popular weekly ranger-led snowshoe hikes for the 2021 winter.
In years past, you could reserve snowshoes for the hike.
