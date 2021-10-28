November takes a bad rap for being a nondescript, drab, colorless month.

While it may look like a tan, brown background for a fall Dockers commercial, there is color in the woodlands and along the edges of wetlands. You just need to know where to look for it, and I’m not talking about all the orange you see scattered throughout northern Michigan woodlands later in the month.

On the Trail A collection of columns from Record-Eagle Outdoors Columnist Mike Terrell:

It’s not the kaleidoscope of colors that dominate late September and October, but if you get down along the edges of the swamps, rivers and bogs this time of year you’ll find tamaracks as bright as the sun. On a cloudy day their bright yellow color can brighten the surrounding area.

Coupled with the crisp color of evergreens, which you find in the same environment, it provides a colorful backdrop for a late season hike, mountain bike ride or a float down an area river.

I remember several years ago Rick Moore, who was a steward with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy at the time, telling me that early November was a great time to enjoy some late season color, but you had to get down along the edges of swamps, wetlands and bogs to find it.

The shade tolerant tree grows most plentiful along the edges of open swamps, wet meadows and marsh hammocks.

It’s common all over our area and can reach heights from 40 to 60 feet.

“Although it looks like an evergreen it’s really a cone-bearing conifer. It drops its needles. A true evergreen doesn’t,” I remember him telling me at the time. “It’s beautiful with its long delicate looking needles, and easily detectable at a distance by its form and color, bright green in summer and bright yellow in late fall.”

The tree has been a favorite of mine every since learning about it from Moore, and I look forward to late fall outings where I can enjoy the tree’s bright color.

Growing up in central Indiana I didn’t discover tamaracks until moving up here 40-some years ago.

A couple of the best places I’ve discovered to enjoy the vivid display of tamarack color this time of year is either a hike or mountain bike ride along Skegemog Lake Wildlife Area trail, or a float down easy-paddling Victoria Creek near Cedar.