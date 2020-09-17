More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

You can see the towering moraine from U.S. 131 as you head north from Walloon Lake. Take Bear River Road a short distance east from 131 over to River Road then north to Click Road. Head east to Cedar Valley Road, which ends at Greenwood Road. Turn right and follow it around a curve to a four-way intersection. Continue straight through and it becomes Brubaker Road, which you follow to Krause Road. Take it and in less than 2 miles the parking area for the Skyline Trail is on the right.

A trail heads west from the parking area and quickly joins the NCT. Head right and in less than 1 mile you will reach the spur trails for both the observation deck and the cabin. The NCT is well marked and easy to follow. The trail is a bit rugged with a good uphill return.