One of my favorite locations in northern Michigan for a grand panoramic view, especially in fall, is from the observation deck along the Skyline Trail. It overlooks Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Little Traverse Bay. It reminds me of catching a birds-eye view from an overlook along a Blue Ridge trail.
It’s a minuscule portion of the 4,600 mile North Country Trail that runs from the Vermont border to the middle of North Dakota. If you do just the hike from the parking area on Krause Road to the observation deck and back it’s a little over a mile-and-half round trip. However that observation deck is well known by those who have hiked the length of the trail, because it is the first time they see Lake Michigan. Once the trail enters the Wolverine State they will hike over 600 miles before catching that first glimpse.
I’ve written about the Skyline Trail before, but a new wrinkle and another spectacular view of the Bear River valley was added since my last column.
A couple of years ago a small cabin-like wooden shelter was erected to serve as a walk-in shelter for use along the NCT. It’s free with a two-night maximum stay rule. The cabin was constructed by a collection of local volunteers and the property owner. The spur trail up to the cabin leaves the NCT about the same point you reach the spur for the observation deck. It’s a short climb up to the cabin, which is located in a clearing with a fire-pit beside it.
You can only look into the cabin through a couple of windows. It’s spartan with six bunks, but perfect for a two-night stay with the fire-pit for cooking. It’s about .7-mile to the spur trail, and it’s mostly downhill. Unfortunately vandalism and misuse have occurred, some involving law enforcement. You no longer can just walk in and use it. There’s a sign near the cabin that explains why they now have a lock on the door. You have to call a phone number listed on the sign to get the combination to open the lock so they know it’s being used.
A couple of chairs were on the deck, which looks out over a wide swath of the Bear River valley to large hills on the other side. I sat and took in panoramic view, which is breathtaking. You won’t get this view from the observation deck. It’s worth the effort for the short climb. Besides it’s all downhill to the observation deck where you can rest and drink in that incredible vista.
You could hike in and set up camp the first night, hike the Skyline Trail to Brubaker Road and return. The next day, hike over towards Taylor Road and return for around a 5-mile out-and-back hike. You get occasional views of the Cherry Valley along the ridges. Best of all you should get some incredible sunset views over Lake Michigan from the observation deck and over the Bear Valley hills from the cabin deck. Just pick a sunny day.
The large moraine that you hike across from the parking area by a cell tower off Krause Road rises over 600 feet above Lake Michigan offering the magnificent views that stretch several miles to Little Traverse Bay, across the bay to Harbor Springs and the tall hills that house Boyne Highlands and Nubs Nob ski areas. You look across the Bear River valley and farms nestled in clearings.
Fall is beautiful here, both when it’s peak and soon after as leaves start falling and opens even more views.
