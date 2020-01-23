More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

Here are a few of my favorite places to get out and enjoy a foggy outing:

For a hike, cross country ski or bike ride, both mountain and fat tire, I like Riley's Trail going either way from the Supply Road trailhead. You need a state recreational tag on your vehicle license to park there. The ridge-line trail in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area between the two overlooks offers an interesting perspective when you can't see across the river valley. The trailhead parking areas are off Hobbs Highway. A couple of Leelanau Conservancy natural areas, Whaleback and Clay Cliffs, offer nice hikes up to platform overlooks high above the Lake Michigan shoreline. On foggy days you can let your imagination loose. Just don't think of John Carpenter's 1980 hit movie, "The Fog."