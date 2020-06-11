Those lazy, hazy, full of humidity days of summer seem to be arriving a little early this year. We’ve already had at least a handful of those days. While I don’t mind the warmth, not so much the humidity.
When it happens this early, late spring and early summer, my fix is to head for the lakeshore.
The water temperature is still chilly for swimming, but hiking along the shore or climbing into the dunes is normally pleasant. I’ve found the air temperature difference between inland and along the shore can be as much as 20 to 25 degrees. And, the humidity isn’t a sweltering, sticky problem. I’ll go from windows up with AC on, which I hate, to windows down and fresh air.
A couple of my favorite areas are Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s Arcadia Dunes and Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore’s Esch Road/Otter Creek beach. Both offer nice scenic hiking terrain with one well above the lake and the other right along side it.
Arcadia Dunes
The dune hiking at Arcadia will be more difficult with some elevation changes, but you also have the only Universally Accessible Trail available in the dunes leading to a platform overlook high above the lake.
A little over a week ago, one of those hot, humid days, I drove over to hike the trails and saw something I never expected, and have never seen in all my years hiking here. There was not one other person at Arcadia Dunes.
Lulu, my goldendoodle, and I had the whole place to ourselves.
We enjoyed the afternoon sitting on Old Baldy just enjoying that “blue on blue” view where water and sky meet and seem to become one; especially if you look at it long enough. Never get tired of that view.
Later we lounged on the overlook deck, and I almost fell asleep on the relaxing rocker benches. It was a most relaxing day.
From the trailhead, which is located on M-22 just south of Joyfield Road, a trail slightly under a mile leads back to cable-steps that steeply climb up into Old Baldy, a perched dune that rises nearly 400 feet above Lake Michigan. From the top of the dune, follow the trail north as it climbs higher to an open perch. Here you can spot the Frankfort Lighthouse, see a portion of Lower Herring Lake, and get a panoramic view that rivals anything in Sleeping Bear Dunes. A second trail heads west through a distinctive notch in the dune to an overlook of Lake Michigan and more perched dunes stretching to the south as far as the eye can see.
This is where I love to sit and just drink in that “blue” view. I often see gulls hovering on wind currents about eye level out over the lake and occasionally spot a freighter churning along.
To reach the UA overlook a mile trail leads over to it from the dune, or if you just wanted to follow the UA Trail from the trailhead, it’s just an easy half-mile. The platform overlook offers comfortable seating and wonderful views, just not quite as dramatic as Old Baldy.
The overlook could become crowded if a parking lot full of people headed for it. But, I’ve seldom seen a full parking area on visits here.
Esch Road Beach
The beach walk along Lake Michigan from the end of Esch Road is a nice scenic hike along what’s left of a beach and through low mounds of dune grass between lake and forest. The road is located a little over 4 miles south of Empire off M-22.
I like to hike north towards the towering dune about a half-mile away, which ironically is also called Old Baldy. It’s part of the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, and also the site of the Treat Farm Trail where it comes out along the bluff. Empire Bluff would be a little further north around the corner of the massive perched dune rising over 400 feet above the lake. The beach and dune grass disappear before you reach the dune. You can’t hike along the lake under the dune.
Heading south along the lake you quickly cross where Otter Creek empties into Lake Michigan. Miles of beach grass and desolate low dunes stretch as far as the eye can see. Most people that I’ve observed tend to stick around the beach at the end of the road and don’t venture far in either direction. It’s easy to escape any crowds by heading off either direction along the water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.