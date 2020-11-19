More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

You can hike or mountain bike on all the trails, and they groom the two-mile paved trail for cross-country skiing during the winter. The paved trail takes off just beyond the kiosk in the parking area at the end of Commerce Boulevard. It's pretty easy for all three outdoor activities and winds around on the level uplands terrain. The half-mile pond trail does have a climb from the pond back up to either Hemlock Trail or the end of Commerce Blvd.

The mountain bike trail begins off of Commerce just below the trailhead parking area. The first half-mile winds up and down hilly terrain with large roots crossing the trail, not an easy section and at times I had trouble following the trail. Once you cross the paved Elk Trail it becomes much smoother and easier. The next couple of miles flows through pine stands and across open meadows. Once the trail makes a turn back to the west a little over two miles into the ride it starts becoming much harder with uneven terrain, some surprising hill climbs and switchbacks as you pass a couple of ponds on the west side of the paved trails. When you cross Hemlock Trail it again becomes easier as you head for the trailhead. Just remember you always have a bailout on the paved trails.

This is one of the more unusual city parks that I've encountered and well worth checking out any time of the year. The topography is surprisingly quite rugged in some areas.