Terrell’s Trail Notes

Highbanks Rollway is located a few miles south of Kingsley. Take Blackman Road south of the village until you intersect County Line Road. Turn right (east) and in a few miles the road curves south becoming No. 4 Road. At the next curve a well-traveled dirt road heads left. Follow it to the bluff where it dead-ends at the trailhead leading back to the overlook. A sign with a North Country Trail (NCT) map on one side and information about the area on the other marks the trail back from the parking area.

You can hike for a mile or so out-and-back along the NCT either way from the platform overlook and uncover more wonderful views all along the trail. It makes a nice hike, and it doesn’t take long to get in two or three miles.

You could also, with a friend, spot a car on 29 ½ Road just above Baxter Bridge where the NCT crosses and enjoy a scenic 2.4 mile hike from the overlook to the road.