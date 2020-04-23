LANSING — Hunters and anglers are struggling to understand and live under new state government regulations that limit recreational activities, especially a ban on motor boat use.
The end of April marks the beginning of Michigan’s spring turkey season statewide, as well as walleye season in the Upper Peninsula.
But the executive orders implemented to fight coronavirus could limit both.
One effect of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of her stay-at-home order is to limit travel between residences. Under that policy, most Michigan residents can no longer travel to visit friends or relatives or drive to their cabins up north.
The governor’s extension also bans the use of motor boats, jet skis and similar watercraft through the end of the month.
The Department of Natural Resources has made accommodations for turkey hunters, allowing them to convert kill tags registered for a far-away residence to a license for statewide hunting. No such decisions have been made in regards to anglers.
The ban on watercraft use is controversial.
Nick Green, the public information officer for Michigan United Conservation Clubs, said the decision wasn’t scientific or necessary.
The group filed a complaint in United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Sunday challenging the constitutionality of a criminal prohibition against motorboat use.
Tournament angler Mark Zona, who grew up fishing in Sturgis and Kalamazoo, also expressed disapproval of the restrictions, encouraging anglers to contact the governor’s office and share their grievances.
“The lakes, rivers and streams of Michigan are usually buzzing with anglers this time of year — and we know that we can’t do things like we always have,” Zona said in an MUCC statement.
“But there are a lot of things that we should be able to continue to do, while also following the social distancing protocol that has been laid out. Fishing from a motorboat, at its core, is social distancing.”
Alan Ettenhofer of the UP Whitetails Association, based in Gladstone, said, “The people of the Upper Peninsula are very seasonal with their sporting interests. This time of year, everyone that likes to fish wants to get ready for walleye fishing.
“Many cannot understand why you can take your family for a ride in the side-by-side (a type of ATV) but cannot take them fishing in a motorized boat,” he said.
“All in the same family, together all the time anyway.”
Steve Dey of the Straits Area Sportsmen’s Club is concerned that members won’t be able to harass cormorants without motorized boats. Many sports anglers blame the birds for preying on fish.
While Michigan’s trapping season is coming to a close, Mark Earl, who handles public relations for the Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association, said if the ban had come sooner, it would have adversely affected a number of trappers.
Earl said, “If they had [ordered] the boat motor restriction a month earlier or a few weeks earlier, it would have really hurt a lot of people.
“Once you get a legally set trap line, it might take you a week to get everything out. Then if they shut that down, all of a sudden you may not even have time to get everything out of the water,” he said.
Jane Finnerty, the director of MUCC’s Region 3, said,“I don’t see the difference whether two people are out in a rowboat or two people are in a motor boat.”
The region covers Missaukee, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Emmet, Benzie, Wexford, Manistee, Mason, Kalkaska, Lake, Osceola and Clare counties.
“I think the DNR is trying to be fair about it. They’re giving out warnings,” Finnerty said.
“If you get obstinate with them, you’re probably going to get a ticket, but if they warn you and you obey what they say, they’re probably going to leave you alone. They’re just doing what they’re told by their superiors,” Finnerty said.
On its website, the DNR cited heavy use of boat launches that violate social distancing requirements as the primary reason for the ban.
