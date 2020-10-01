TRAVERSE CITY — Green-thumbed gardeners know a beautiful planter arrangement involves three ingredients — a filler, a spiller and a thriller.
But Michigan State University Extension and the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan added a fourth this year — people milling about Traverse City’s downtown.
People — and their observations about the insects using the plants — are the magic ingredient through which big ideas grow.
“If you want to make progress on environmental issues, you need citizen scientists,” said Michele Worden, president of the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan. “There’s no way you can collect enough data without them.”
QR codes are staked into 17 downtown planters, placed so that passerby could scan them and input their observations into the website form that pops up. The forms prompt people to record their observations about which bugs are on which plants. Identification guides help people along. Observers enter the planter numbers, and set a timer for three minutes, and count the pollintators by standing a few feet back and watching the flowers. The survey is anonymous. Paper surveys are accepted, too.
Pollinators include any insect that gathers plant pollen and transport it to another plant. Bees — Michigan has 480 different types of them — are usually the first creature that comes to mind, though flies, butterflies, birds, bats and even beetles are included under the pollinator umbrella, Worden said.
The club filled the planters with commonly found annuals — they worked with Proven Winners brands from Garden Goods.
In design, they used the tried-and-true filler-spiller-thriller approach with plants like sweet alyssum (spiller), salvia (filler) and purple fountain grass (thriller, and “just for fun, Worden said).
But the flowers chosen are also attractive to pollinators and incorporate variables like the tongue-length of different creatures.
Observe the behavior of insects and butterflies at a planter for a while and you’ll be amazed, Worden said.
“I watched a swallowtail on my petunias, and it had, like, a three-inch tongue,” she said.
The group is hoping the intrigue catches on, as the intersection of people and pollinators is an important one.
The Downtown Development Authority funded the waist-high boxes, which range from 5-five to 2-feet long last year, and the club filled them with beautiful plants.
But adding a science tool, interactive information and pollinator preservation to the mix grows closer to the group’s overall mission.
“Last year, they were beautiful planters, said Linda Racine, a master gardener trainee that prunes and waters the plants every week. “This year they’re beautiful planters — and educational.”
This year’s data is primarily a test of the citizen science concept, said Nate Walton, consumer horticulture program instructor and coordinator of the extension master gardener program. But they’ve also added a soil amendment to half of the planters and could use more information about the state of northern Michigan pollinators.
“We don’t have any hard data on it. We know that they face challenges in our area with increasing urbanization, reduced greenspace and agricultural challenges, so it’s worth monitoring their population and checking in on them,” Walton said. “If there are plenty of bees visiting planters in downtown Traverse City, that’s a good sign.”
The education component could be helpful — especially during this time of COVID-19 related homeschooling and distance learning, said Fern Spence, master gardener.
“Children can come downtown and learn something,” Spence said.
Pollinators also teach about where food comes from, Walton said.
“I want people to spend some time looking at the flowers and watching the pollinators, and know they’re working not just on ornamental plants but on food plants as well. It’s important to have a healthy pollinator population for food security in our region.”
Insects will be active in the planters into November, or when temperatures consistently stay below 50 degrees, Worden said.
Email Nate Walton at waltonn2@msu.edu for more information.
